Blogger Ian Garstang from Felixstowe up for national award for writing on gaming

Ian Garstang from Felixstowe has been shortlisted for the UK Blog Awards for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category. PHOTO: Contributed Archant

A Suffolk man has been shortlisted for a national award for his writing about computer games.

Ian Garstang, from Felixstowe, could win a UK Blog Award for his blog Gaming Debugged, in the Digital & Technology category sponsored by EE.

Ian, who started writing in 2009, said: “I have lived through the birth of gaming and watched it evolve over the course of 30 years, and when I finally chose to blog about gaming, it was as if my passion had found a home.

“I don’t mind if my blog doesn’t get millions of readers, I just hope that the few who do visit find it useful, interesting and sometimes even funny.”

“Being a finalist means the world to me. Being recognised by the industry has energised and motivated me more than I could have expected, and has made me realise I do actually have an audience out there.”

He is one of eight finalists in the category and finds out if he has won at the awards event in London on April 21.