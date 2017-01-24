Botched ramraid at Ravenswood Co-op as raiders get their vehicle stuck on bollard

Bungling ramraiders were foiled when their vehicle got stuck on a bollard as they tried to smash their way into an Ipswich Co-op today.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 5am at the Ravenswood Co-op in Witney Close.

Anne-Marie Breach, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said police were called just after 9am to reports that a vehicle had gone over a bollard at the front of the store.

When CCTV was checked it is understood the 4x4 could be seen being driven at the shop, but became marooned on the bollard.

No arrests have been made so far and it is not known at this stage whether the vehicle involved was stolen.

Police said they were still in the early stages of the inquiry in determining how many people were involved and tracking down the owner of the 4x4.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about who was involved, should telephone Suffolk Constabulary on 101 or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.