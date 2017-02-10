Overcast

Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

12:55 10 February 2017

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Archant

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

Comment
The police cordon at Ancaster Road in IpswichThe police cordon at Ancaster Road in Ipswich

Meanwhile this morning police were given more time to question the first murder suspect to be arrested, a 39-year-old man.

He was detained several hours after the victim, who died at Ipswich Hospital, collapsed with fatal wounds in Ancaster Road on Wednesday.

Floral tributes have now been laid at the junction with Ranelagh Road where the victim was found at around 6.30pm. Ancaster Road is still sealed off.

Timothy Cracknell, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “This morning police have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ipswich on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned by detectives.

“On the evening of the attack, police arrested a 39-year-old man from Ipswich on suspicion of murder, who was also taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Officers have this morning made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 28 hours to question the 39-year-old suspect.

“This will expire at 12.05pm tomorrow.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday afternoon and concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen. Formal identification of the victim, who is his 40s, is yet to take place.

A police scene remains in place in Ancaster Road, which is closed to through traffic between the junctions with Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

This will remain in place until further notice as police continue to conduct further searches and carry out forensic examinations.

Detectives are continuing to urge any potential witnesses, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack, to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 01473 782019 quoting reference 16720/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

