Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

According to an anonymous eyewitness a weapon was dropped during the fight Picture: ARCHANT According to an anonymous eyewitness a weapon was dropped during the fight Picture: ARCHANT

It began in the Old Cattle Market/Turret Lane area of the town at 1.15pm and officers removed their tasers to deal with the offenders although it’s unclear if they were used.

A number of arrests have been made said a spokeswoman for Suffolk police and officers are still at the scene dealing with the incident.

She said: “We are dealing with a large altercation involving a group of people in the Old Cattle. Market bus station. There have been a number of arrests so far and an ambulance has been called.”

An eyewitness reported seeing two men jump over a fence who were being chased by police officers.

“I heard screaming from near the Plough pub and then I could hear sirens. Two police officers came close to where I was at the scene and caught them.

“They had their tasers but I’m not sure if they used them.”