Breast cancer patient creates artwork to thank Ipswich Hospital for care

Elizabeth Taylor (centre), presenting her artwork to Christine Mackenzie, consultant breast radiographer (left) and Lisa Mann, Macmillan radiographer (right). Archant

A grateful patient has created a unique piece of textile art to thank the “brilliant” staff at Ipswich Hospital for the care she received for breast cancer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elizabeth Taylor created the collage using an old hospital gown, layers of sheer fabric and stitches to show the orange pattern of light that falls on the body while having radiotherapy.

It was inspired by a photograph her husband took while she was receiving treatment.

Mrs Taylor now hopes the piece will help other patients waiting for an appointment when it goes on display in the radiotherapy department.

“Radiotherapy was very frightening to begin with as the machine is so big, but after a time I found it really quite peaceful,” said Mrs Taylor, who lives near Woodbridge. “I hope the artwork conveys that feeling.”

“I can’t speak highly enough of the treatment I received and think the hospital staff do a brilliant job.”