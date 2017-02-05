Partly Cloudy

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

16:00 05 February 2017

'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

From Monday, Farlingaye High stages a four-day run of Fame - the Musical.

The band conducted by Gemma Martino

The band conducted by Gemma MartinoThe band conducted by Gemma Martino

Dancing choreographed by Charlotte Baldwin

Almost entirely managed by pupils at the Woodbridge school, it features a cast of 50 led by Year 11’s Connie Lamb as Carmen Diaz, and sixth-formers Harry Longbottom, as Nick Piazza; Beth Hurry as Serena Katz, and Tom Beattie playing Jack Zakowski.

Bethany Hurry, Will Atkinson and Harry Longbottom playing Serena, Joe and Nick

Dancing choreographed by Charlotte BaldwinDancing choreographed by Charlotte Baldwin

Dancing choreographed by Charlotte BaldwinDancing choreographed by Charlotte Baldwin

Pupils also provide musical accompaniment, and support behind-the-scenes.

The teachers and dancers

Jasmine Morley and the dancers

Band meets up with teacher Mr Scheinkopf (Ollie Rogers), band members Gina McDonald plays 'Lambchops', Harry Springthorpe plays 'Schlomo' and Eden Rogers plays 'Goodie'

Producer and musical director Rob Picton said: “There’s lots of energy in the show. It’s very vibrant, with dancing throughout, but it’s quite a gritty musical.”

'Serena meets Nick', Bethany Hurry as Serena and Harry Longbottom as Nick.

The production is directed and choreographed by the drama department’s Charlotte Baldwin, while music teacher Gemma Martino conducts the band.

