Britain’s Got Talent - Your chance to star, as show’s scouts head for Felixstowe

Britain's Got Talent auditions in Ipswich. Now the show's scouts are coming to Felixstowe. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Have you got what it takes to star in Britain’s Got Talent? The hit show is holding auditions in Felixstowe - and also bringing a BGT Showcase evening to the town.

Simon Cowell attending auditions for Britain's Got Talent at the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES Simon Cowell attending auditions for Britain's Got Talent at the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

The auditions will be held in Copas Bar, Sea Road from 7pm to 11pm on Wednesday, October 17, hot on the heels of the weekend visit to Ipswich by the show’s scouts.

Singers, dancers and other performers will get the chance to wow the judges, with the hope of winning a spot on TV in front of Simon Cowell and the rest of the judges.

Children under 18 need to be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian at the auditions, and they will be asked to register on arrival.

In a separate event, fans of the show will also be able to see pre-selected auditionees performing at a Britain’s Got Talent showcase at the Spa Pavilion lounge bar on Thursday, October 11, at 7.30pm.

Admission to view this event, being staged in association with Thames TV. is free, but the Spa is suggesting that people get there early to be sure of a good view.

Hundreds of hopefuls went along to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich this weekend to try for a spot in the show, hoping to follow the example of Stowmarket magician Matt Edwards, who battled through to last year’s final.

This year’s BGT winner was Lost Voice Guy, the first comedian ever to take top prize, while other previous winners include Diversity, Lee Ridley, Diversity, Spellbound and Ashleigh and Pudsey.

You can find out more about the show and how to apply by visiting its website.