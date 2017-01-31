British Airways to add Florence, Genenva and Nice to summer schedule at Stansted

British Airways is to launch three new destinations and increase frequency on two existing routes from Stansted Airport this summer.

From May, BAe will begin summer-only flights from Stansted to Florence in Italy, Geneva in Switzerland and Nice in France, with flights to Malaga and Faro will also resuming for the summer.

In addition, flights to Ibiza will increase from one to three a week and flights to Palma from weekly to two a week. With the year-round Berlin flights British Airways will fly to eight destinations from Stansted this summer.

All flights will be operated by Embraer 190 jet aircraft, with two-abreast seating so that every passenger can have an aisle or window seat.

Club Europe customers will receive complimentary food and drinks on board, a generous free baggage allowance, free seat selection and on-line check-in.

British Airways started flying from Stansted in May last year, adding a fourth London airport to its network. All the new flights will operate at weekends, and will provide more than 65,000 seats from the airport this summer, 42,000 more than last year.

Alex Cruz, British Airways chief executive and chairman, said: “We were delighted with our first year at Stansted, giving British Airways’ customers even more choice by adding a fourth London airport to our network.

“We begin our 2017 season by launching all these new routes and adding frequency to the popular Ibiza and Palma routes, providing customers with flights to the sun direct from their doorstep.

“These are the destinations that our customers tell us they want to fly to so we look forward to a busy summer.”