Broken down freight train sparks major delays on Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe

A freight train on the track between Felixstowe and Ipswich at Levington. Stock image by Simon Parker Archant

Rail services running between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being delayed by up to 30 minutes this morning.

A broken down freight train on the line has blocked it completely, meaning trains running to and from the stations may be suspended, cancelled or delayed.

The disruption, which began just after 10.30am today, is expected to continue until around 12pm.

A rail replacement bus service is scheduled to run between Ipswich and Felixstowe until trains are able to pass the freight train.

Designated bus stops can be found by visiting National Rail website and entering your station name before clicking on the local area maps.

The 10.58am Ipswich to Felixstowe service will be replaced by a bus, and so will the 11.28am Felixstowe to Ipswich.

Greater Anglia tickets will also be valid on First Suffolk routes including the 75, 76, 77 and x7 between Ipswich and Felixstowe in both directions.

Customers at Westerfield should use the station’s help point to organise alternative road transport.

Both Greater Anglia and Network Rail have apologised for the disruption.

Specific train service updates can be found using Greater Anglia’s JourneyCheck tool.