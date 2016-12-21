Browning and Beretta shotguns stolen from Hadleigh property

Three shotguns were stolen after a burglary in Hadleigh, police have said.

The shotguns were taken from a secure gun cabinet at the property in the area of Aldham Road.

The weapons included a Browning 20 bore over/under shotgun, a Beretta 12 bore self-loading shotgun and Beretta 12 bore over/under shotgun.

A quantity of jewellery and cash were also stolen between 9.30am on December 7 and 4.10pm on December 10.

Most of the rooms were searched, Suffolk Constabulary added.

Anyone with information relating to the burglary or the current location of the firearms is urged to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 70912/16. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.