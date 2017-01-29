Overcast

Bruce Lee exhibition brings back “cracking memories” at the Apex

12:10 29 January 2017

Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk

Craig Bacon and sons Cameron, 8, and Mackenzie, 10 look at the photographs of Bruce Lee.

Craig Bacon and sons Cameron, 8, and Mackenzie, 10 look at the photographs of Bruce Lee.

Archant

Shoppers stepped away from the bustling high street in Bury St Edmunds this weekend to get a glimpse into the history of a martial arts legend.

Paul Collins by one of the iconic printsPaul Collins by one of the iconic prints

The Apex’s exhibition of Bruce Lee prints and objects is a fascinating insight into the man perhaps most noted for his performance in the film Enter the Dragon.

The exhibition includes his world-famous Vale Todo Gloves, featured in the opening fight sequence of the film, which are on display in the UK for the first time.

Deputy mayor at St Edmundsbury Borough Council Terry Clements attended the launch of the exhibition last week.

He praised martial arts for encouraging young people to get active.

Lucas Harvey examines the Vale Todo Gloves worn by Lee in Enter the DragonLucas Harvey examines the Vale Todo Gloves worn by Lee in Enter the Dragon

“I thought it was very good, and it brought back cracking memories,” he said of the Apex’s exhibition.

“There’s photograph galleries, and different things. It sparks your memory and reminds you of what can be done and how to keep yourself fit.”

Attending the launch, the 65-year-old said he was able to pull off a high kick of his own to astonish his fellow borough councillor Patrick Chung, who was also there.

He said the age range of martial arts was huge, meaning all ages of people could take part.

Steve and Tricia Forbes look at the exhibitionSteve and Tricia Forbes look at the exhibition

“I think it’s brilliant it’s in Bury,” he said.

The exhibition is now open daily until March 5 and is free to view. It is upstairs in the first-floor gallery of the Apex.

To celebrate the exhibition, the Apex will be screening Enter The Dragon, on Monday, February 13.

It is a 1973 Hong Kong-American martial arts film starring Bruce Lee alongside John Saxon and Jim Kelly and was the star’s final film appearance before his death on July 20, 1973. It is often considered one of the greatest martial arts films of all time.

Mr Clements said he would be extremely surprised if tickets for the event did not sell out beforehand.

This event also features an exclusive and extended display of iconic memorabilia relating to the film, which can only be viewed by attendees of the screening.

The film has an 18 certificate and the pre-film exhibition starts at 6pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 and the film starts at 7.30pm.

The exhibition has been put on by Kudos Memorabilia.

