Burglar steals milk and money and sets fire to kitchen of Felixstowe bungalow

10:20 27 December 2016

A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

Archant

A burglar who stole milk and money from a Felixstowe bungalow started a small fire in the kitchen before fleeing the scene on Boxing Day night.

Grange Road, Felixstowe.Grange Road, Felixstowe.

Police said the occupant returned home to find the property in Grange Road had been broken into. Milk had been stolen from the fridge and a small amount of money had been taken from a cupboard.

The occupant also told police at 10.20pm on Boxing Day that a small fire had been started in the kitchen while they were out.

They had returned home to find burnt paper on the kitchen work surface, officers were told.

Two fire engines were called to the scene but a fire brigade spokesman said that the small blaze had been put out by the time crews arrived.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman described the fire as “not very significant”. But the spokesman added that “extensive smoke damage” to the kitchen had been sustained.

A police forensic expert was carrying out an investigation this morning, as residents spoke of their concern.

One said: “It is a nightmare. A lot of elderly people live round here. It is very shocking, really, and is not what you want at this time of year.”

Another resident said she was walking her dog at the time of the incident. She said she could not see any flames or smoke coming out of the property.

She said: “There were two fire engines and police were here. I saw them going in and out of the bungalow. I wasn’t sure what had happened.”

Neighbours said they did not hear the two fire engines arrived at the scene. Another said: “They didn’t wake us up, so they must have not had their siren on.

“It is a shock. It is usually very quiet around here, so it is a bit concerning.”

There have been no arrests.

Police are still investigating. To help, call them on 101, quoting CAD 291 of December 26.

