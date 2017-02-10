Overcast

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

08:19 10 February 2017

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Archant

An eye-witness has described how burglar with a bin liner fled after a raid on a BP garage in Ipswich overnight.

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma MitchellBurglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

The glass in the front door of BP Snax 24 in Spring Road was smashed and stock was taken from the shelves.

This morning cigarette packets could be seen strewn on the floor.

One witness said: Two males dressed in black ran out of BP garage with a black bin liner and then police turned up.

“A police dog lost the trail 20 metres down Spring road.”

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma MitchellBurglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Noise from a loud car exhaust was heard 30 seconds after burglars left the site.

The window was boarded up after the raid and a large piece of concrete laid nearby.

Bev Youngs, who is supervisor at the garage, first learnt about the break-in when she arrived for work this morning.

The 49-year-old said: “I have been here for 18 years and this has never happened before, so this is the first.

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma MitchellBurglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

“It’s a bit concerning.

“This place closes at midnight and I think it happened around 12.20am, so not long after it shut.

“They must have been watching.”

Miss Youngs said a piece of paving had been “chucked” through the glass in the front door.

At this point it seems only cigarettes were stolen, she added.

Police attended the scene last night when the alarm was raised, Miss Youngs said, and officers boarded up the broken window.

It comes in the same week as seven other burglaries across the region.

On Wednesday night there was a ram-raid at Clarkes of Walsham, based at Jimmy’s Farm in Wherstead, near Ipswich.

Thieves stole at least £20,000 worth of top branded jackets.

Colin Adwent and Gemma Mitchell
