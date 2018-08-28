Video

Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

A statement from Martin McKeague on Facebook on October 8 confirmed that he and his partner Trisha visited the area Corrie was last seen in the town centre on the second anniversary of his disappearance, laid flowers and met with police.

Officers shared the findings of waste company Biffa with the family, which suggest that the excess weight in a bin collected near Corrie’s last known whereabouts was that of the RAF serviceman.

In his statement, Mr McKeague said: “The police have confirmed the Biffa bin weight that suggests my son ended up in the Suffolk waste disposal system.

“They also confirmed that there is no new evidence whatsoever - whatever anyone has read in the newspapers to suggest otherwise is a lie.”

Corrie McKeague was seen on CCTV entering the area known as the ‘horseshoe’ - a bin loading area behind Greggs - in Bury St Edmunds at 3.24am on Saturday, September 24, 2016, following a night out in the town.

A multi-million pound investigation into the RAF Honington gunner’s disappearance, which included two searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, yielded no trace.

But speaking in September 2018, his mother Nicola Urquhart believes there are still unanswered questions.

She said: “It was only just a couple of weeks ago that I’ve been told that the police never even got 12 hours CCTV footage of the immediate area, despite me begging them up until the 28-day cut-off period to go and get more.”

The recent meeting between Suffolk Constabulary and Biffa was to confirm the bin collected on the morning of September 24 could have potentially contained Corrie.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “This investigation has found no other reasonable explanation for that unusually high bin weight.”

Biffa bins are weighed before being disposed of, and the bin that typically weighed between 20kg and 30kg was 116kg when collected on September 24.

Mr McKeague’s family will hold a private memorial for Corrie in the near future.