Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

PUBLISHED: 21:15 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:12 08 October 2018

Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

A statement from Martin McKeague on Facebook on October 8 confirmed that he and his partner Trisha visited the area Corrie was last seen in the town centre on the second anniversary of his disappearance, laid flowers and met with police.

Officers shared the findings of waste company Biffa with the family, which suggest that the excess weight in a bin collected near Corrie’s last known whereabouts was that of the RAF serviceman.

In his statement, Mr McKeague said: “The police have confirmed the Biffa bin weight that suggests my son ended up in the Suffolk waste disposal system.

“They also confirmed that there is no new evidence whatsoever - whatever anyone has read in the newspapers to suggest otherwise is a lie.”

Corrie McKeague on CCTV outside The Grapes pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYCorrie McKeague on CCTV outside The Grapes pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Corrie McKeague was seen on CCTV entering the area known as the ‘horseshoe’ - a bin loading area behind Greggs - in Bury St Edmunds at 3.24am on Saturday, September 24, 2016, following a night out in the town.

A multi-million pound investigation into the RAF Honington gunner’s disappearance, which included two searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, yielded no trace.

But speaking in September 2018, his mother Nicola Urquhart believes there are still unanswered questions.

She said: “It was only just a couple of weeks ago that I’ve been told that the police never even got 12 hours CCTV footage of the immediate area, despite me begging them up until the 28-day cut-off period to go and get more.”

The recent meeting between Suffolk Constabulary and Biffa was to confirm the bin collected on the morning of September 24 could have potentially contained Corrie.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “This investigation has found no other reasonable explanation for that unusually high bin weight.”

Biffa bins are weighed before being disposed of, and the bin that typically weighed between 20kg and 30kg was 116kg when collected on September 24.

Mr McKeague’s family will hold a private memorial for Corrie in the near future.

Topic Tags:

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

19:00 Louisa Baldwin
Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

53 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

Most read

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide