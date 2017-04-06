Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill battlegrounds in race for county victory

The Tower division in the heart of Bury St Edmunds will be one of the key battlefields in the county council elections. (stock image). Picture: PHIL MORLEY. Archant

With 11 seats up for grabs the borough of St Edmundsbury is a key battleground in the race for victory at Suffolk County Council in this year’s elections.

While the rural parts of the borough appear to be relatively safe for the Conservatives, there could be interesting battles in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

The Tories won six of the county seats in the borough in 2013 – although they lost one in Haverhill at a by-election – and hold all the purely rural seats.

However at present UKIP hold all three Haverhill seats, and in Bury St Edmunds two seats are held by independents and one by the Green Party.

In Haverhill there is an unusual situation with UKIP not defending one of the two seats in the Cangle division that they already hold – only one of their three councillors from the town is seeking re-election, Julian Flood.

In Bury St Edmunds much of the interest will be focussed on the two-councillor Tower division which is currently represented by Green Mark Ereira and Independent David Nettleton. Both are seeking re-election.

This is the only division in Suffolk where the Conservatives are not fighting both seats. They have only one candidate, borough councillor Robert Everitt. However one of the independent candidates for the seat is former Tory Paul Hopfensperger.

Mr Ereira is a former Labour councillor in the area – but first won the seat as a Green eight years ago and is facing a full slate of two Labour candidates opposing him.

The Eastgate and Moreton Hall Division in Bury St Edmunds has been held by independent Trevor Beckwith for the last eight years – another former Labour councillor, but again his former party is putting up a candidate against him.

In local elections the “personal vote” is more important than in parliamentary polls with more voters knowing the candidates which is why there are sometimes “surprise” results for those looking for party political trends.

Elsewhere in the borough former Suffolk County Council chair Joanna Spicer, an elder stateswoman of Endeavour House, is fighting again in the Blackbourn division.

Cabinet member Beccy Hopfensperger is standing again in the Thingoe North seat while the council’s scrutiny chair Mary Evans is defending the Clare seat she won in 2013.