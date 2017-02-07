Overcast

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King collaborates with Wimbledon Brewery to produce Windmill Pale

10:36 08 February 2017

Greene King brewer Ross O’Hara with Charlie Long, brewer at the Wimbledon Brewery, at the Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds.

Greene King brewer Ross O’Hara with Charlie Long, brewer at the Wimbledon Brewery, at the Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds.

Archant

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King has unveiled its latest collaborative beer – a pale ale produced in partnership with the Wimbledon Brewery in London.

Comment

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King has unveiled its latest collaborative beer – a pale ale produced in partnership with the Wimbledon Brewery in London.

Since 2013, Greene King has worked with a series of smaller regional breweries to experiment with ingredients and create limited edition craft beers which then form part of the Suffolk company’s seasonal range of cask ales, available to pubs across the country.

The latest new beer is Windmill Pale, a 3.7% oatmeal pale ale named in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the windmill which stands on Wimbledon Common, which will be available until the end of March.

Greene King brewer Ross O’Hara welcomed Wimbledon brewer Charlie Long to the Westgate Brewery in Bury to take a tour of the brew house and start the brewing process for Windmill Pale, which uses English malted barley, malted oats and a mix of classic English hops.

George Johnston, brewing and brands marketing director at Greene King, said: “Our collaborative beers have proven popular with publicans and pub goers since this project began to bring together industry expertise and support brewing innovation.

“We are pleased to kick off our 2017 collaborations by partnering with the fantastic team at Wimbledon Brewery to toast an historic community landmark with this great-tasting oatmeal ale.”

Mark Gordon, founder of the Wimbledon Brewery, added: “At Wimbledon Brewery we pride ourselves on the quality of our cask beers, so who better to partner with for this collaborative brew than the British brewing institution that is Greene King.

“The Windmill on the common celebrates its bi-centenary this year and is an iconic Wimbledon landmark. Given this, the use of oatmeal in the recipe is very apt and gives the beer its distinctive flavour.”

Other breweries which have previously collaborated with Greene King include the Brentwood Brewing Company, Wold Top, Sadler’s and Penpont, with similar partnerships planned throughout 2017.

