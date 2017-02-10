Overcast

Bury St Edmunds gun-toting armed robber Matthew Eke jailed for five years and four months

14:13 10 February 2017

Ipswich Crown Court.

An armed robber in debt to London drug dealers has been jailed after carrying out two raids at gunpoint in Bury St Edmunds.

Comment

Matthew Eke, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to five years and four months’ imprisonment.

The 40-year-old had previously admitted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, two counts of possessing an imitation firearm, and two further charges of theft. He asked for 19 other offences to be taken into consideration.

During the hearing it was said Eke had 41 previous convictions for 113 offences.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said at 7.30pm on September 14, while wearing a dust mask and carrying a BB gun in a carrier bag, Eke went into All Over Beauty in West Road, Bury St Edmunds after it had closed.

He probably got in through the rear fire doors before approaching a member of staff at the counter.

The court heard the woman told police Eke seemed to come out of nowhere, and appeared desperate and agitated.

He pointed the gun at her. Another member of staff went to the staff room and called police.

Eke repeatedly demanded money from the first woman and she handed over between £100 and £150, before he eventually left.

The worker was described as having been left shocked and angry.

Three days later Eke went into Court stores in Glastonbury Road wearing a pumpkin-style mask and with a BB gun in a carrier bag at around 2.40pm.

He pointed the bag at the shop manager and threatened to shoot. Originally the manager thought it was a joke but

Eke persisted demanding money until leaving empty-handed, making his getaway on a bicycle.

Hours before he committed the robbery on September 14 at All Over Beauty Eke trying to stole a Dyson cleaner from Sainsbury in Bedingfield Way, Bury St Edmunds. He admitted committing a similar theft the week before.

Noel Casey, mitigating, said Eke had been desperate to pay off an historical debt to drug dealers from London.

As well as jailing Eke for 64 months, Judge Rupert Overbury made him subject to an extended licence period of two years and eight months after the expiry of the prison term.

Bury St Edmunds gun-toting armed robber Matthew Eke jailed for five years and four months

