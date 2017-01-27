Bury St Edmunds nightspot attacker jailed after single punch left man unconscious

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A young man with a previously unblemished record has been jailed after a nightspot brawl left another man unconscious and needing 14 stitches.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruaraidh Williams, who was jailed for ABH Ruaraidh Williams, who was jailed for ABH

Ruaraidh Williams, of Mere Farm Cottages, Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to six months in prison for causing actual bodily harm to Alexander Turner on August 28.

Williams, 22, pleaded guilty when he appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court to punching Mr Turner who was looking in the other direction at the time.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said Mr Turner had been out in Bury town centre with four friends and went into LP nightclub around midnight.

A fracas broke out and the next thing Mr Turner recalled was coming round and being tended by security staff.

Mrs Miller said Mr Turner’s clothes were caked in blood and he had sustained facial and head injuries. These included a deep cut over his left eye which needed four stitches. Another cut to the left side of his face required six stitches and a further four stitches were needed to sew up a laceration on the inside of his mouth.

Mr Turner was said to have been unconscious for around 10 to 15 minutes.

In a victim statement read out in court Mr Turner said: “I was facing the other way. My attacker didn’t even give me a chance to defend myself.”

Magistrates heard the incident was the most horrific experience of Mr Turner’s life and he recalled regaining consciousness to hear people calling for an ambulance.

His statement continued: “I’m not embarrassed to admit I was scared. That moment will live with me forever.”

Claire Furlong representing Williams who had no previous convictions, said: “Mr Williams deeply regrets the injuries caused to Mr Turner. Mr Williams saw someone come towards him and simply put in a pre-emptive strike.”

She added her client had no intention of causing the injuries he did with a single punch.

Williams claimed a group of males were pushing and shoving one of his friends so he intervened.

In addition to his jail term, Williams must pay Mr Turner £200 compensation.