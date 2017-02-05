Overcast

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

08:37 05 February 2017

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Archant

CCTV images which could hold the key to finding missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague have been cast onto screens in central Bury St Edmunds.

Comment
Corrie McKeague with his puppy LouellCorrie McKeague with his puppy Louell

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart and brother Darroch McKeague spoke with hundreds of shoppers at the Arc retail centre yesterday morning in the hope of collecting more information about what happened the night the RAF Honington gunner disappeared.

Images of the people police still need to identify were mounted on a lorry by Big Events Screens – the vehicle has been dubbed “Corrie’s lorry” by his family.

Flyers were also handed out to shoppers throughout the day.

It is hoped mounting the images in such a way will jog someone’s memory and help more information be brought forward about Corrie’s whereabouts.

CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeagueCCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague

Wearing a pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white trousers and Timberland boots, 23-year-old Corrie was last seen on CCTV at 3.24am in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

No trace of him has been found five months on despite the efforts of his family, volunteer search teams, Suffolk and Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), Suffolk police and private investigators McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS).

Writing on Facebook on Saturday morning, Nicola said: “Corrie’s lorry is in the Arc shopping centre Bury St Edmunds today, please share and help us to find Corrie.

“Darroch and I will be around to say hello.”

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

His family’s efforts come as Suffolk police renew their appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie disappeared.

A new image of a potential witness was released on Friday – and police still want to identify images of a cyclist and an older gentleman.

Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively, call 101.

Ipswich physios reveal the best exercises to cure your back pain

32 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Allied Health Professionals Suffolk recommend keeping moving to help ease back pain.

Physiotherapists from Allied Health Professionals Suffolk say exercise can prevent and ease back pain as a new study shows painkillers can have little effect.

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

06:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

See our round up of planned roadworks by Highways England in Suffolk and Essex which are liekly to affect drivers this week, from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12.

Is that a ‘Van’ Gogh?! Artistic delivery driver’s moving homage to Ed Sheeran

Yesterday, 19:00 Tom Potter
Rick Minns in front of Framlingham Castle, with the picture on his van inspired by Ed Sheeran and the song 'Castle on the Hill'

They’re commonly inscribed with the words “Clean Me” but the white van driven by Rick Minns (aka Ruddy Muddy) is more like a mobile work of art.

Video: Man suffered minor injuries after colliding with a bus in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:02 Mariam Ghaemi
A man has collided with a bus near to the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich. Picture: Natalie Sadler

A man in his 20s collided with a bus close to the Portman Road football stadium in Ipswich last night.

Gallery: Hip hop dancers show off their moves at Trader Jack’s in Ipswich. Were you there in 1999?

Yesterday, 18:00 Connor McLoone
This breakdancers shows off his moves at hip hop night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999

Today we are taking a nostalgic look at hip hop and the dancers who were showing off their talents at a theme night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999.

Corrie McKeague search, Luke Chambers interest and John Lewis – seven of last week’s top stories

Yesterday, 18:00 Edmund Crosthwaite
Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Airman, Corrie McKeague who disappeared in September 2016 near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk joins search and rescue volunteers near his base at RAF Honnington in the hope of finding clues to his whereabouts. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 17, 2016. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Thousands of you visit our website each week for the latest news, from stories about Ipswich Town to the locations of new roadworks planned for your town.

What to do in Ipswich and elsewhere in Suffolk during February half term 2017

Yesterday, 16:59 Matt Stott
Bird box making event at Holywells Park, Ipswich

Ipswich has been ranked as one of the most popular half-term holiday hotspots in the UK ahead of the February school break.

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:55 Paul Geater
Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Work to begin on diagnostic centre at Colchester General Hospital this week

Yesterday, 16:51 Will Lodge
Artist'’s impression of the new diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital. Image: CHUFT

Construction on a new multi-million pound regional diagnostic centre will begin at Colchester General Hospital on Wednesday, February 8.

