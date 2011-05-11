Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station. Archant

Rail users have been given renewed warnings over the heavy disruption on the region’s main line this week amid a national row over Boxing Day travel.

There will be no Boxing Day services from Abellio Greater Anglia and journeys for the rest of the week will take over two hours due to bus replacement work amid Network Rail engineering work.

On Tuesday, passengers from Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Braintree, Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze and Harwich will be forced to change at Witham, where there is a bus replacement service to Newbury Park. Travellers can then get a tube to London Liverpool Street.

From Wednesday to Friday, passengers on the region’s main line will change at Witham and travel to Stansted Airport on a bus, and then getting a train to London Liverpool Street.

Both sets of journeys will take between two hours and two-and-a-half hours.

Jamie Burles, managing director of Abellio Greater Anglia, said: “We apologise to customers for inconvenience caused by Network Rail’s engineering works over the Christmas period.

“This work includes essential upgrades to overhead lines to make the railway more resilient.

“However, the railway is not shut over this time. Our rail replacement services will get passengers to where they need to go on routes affected by engineering works.”

Passengers are also urged to check timetables on the Abellio Greater Anglia website or the mobile app for details of the final trains and rail replacement buses.

Nationally, travellers visiting relatives or hitting the Boxing Day sales will face a “standstill” on the railways due to a “lack of action” by the Government, Labour said.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald accused the Tories of “hypocrisy” for attacking Labour over the issue while in opposition but then not taking action in office.

Large parts of the country will be without a rail service on Boxing Day, while some operators will only be running a limited number of trains.

Mr McDonald said: “Tory ministers’ handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.

“In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown. They’ve now had more than six years to do something about it but haven’t.

“Their lack of action, even despite the chaos of previous years, gives the impression they don’t really care about it at all. The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding.”

Other rail operators which are not running services on Boxing Day include Arriva Trains Wales, c2C, CrossCountry, East Midlands, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western, London Midland, Northern Rail, South West, Thameslink, TransPennine Express and Virgin.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators. But we know some passengers want to travel on Boxing Day, and that’s why we have worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises on that day, and that the scope for Boxing Day services is considered when we are planning future franchises.

“Network Rail and train companies have ensured that a large part of the railway will remain open over the Christmas/New Year period and alternative routes are provided where the lines are closed for essential engineering work, and that these are communicated properly to the public.”