Macmillan coffee morning in Bury St Edmunds

Clinic customers and staff in Bury St Edmunds support the work of cancer charity, with coffee and cake

Bury Physio Clinic and Working To Wellbeing, both based in Bury St Edmunds, jointly held a Macmillan Coffee Morning on the September 28 and raised a total of £272, which will be matched by the clinic, making a grand total of £544 for the cancer charity.

A spokesman said: “it was great to be able to support Macmillan and we want to thank all of the team who baked for the event and everyone who came along and enjoyed a cuppa and cake and raised such a great total.”