Counselling service to expand with new Suffolk centre

An award winning counselling service is celebrating further expansion after opening a new office in Bury St Edmunds.

ExploringU Counselling already has two centres for well-being in Sudbury and Castle Hedingham in Essex.

The service, launched by psychotherapist Glenda D Roberts in 2008, has now opened its new office within the Neal’s Yard Remedies and Therapy Rooms in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. A range of counselling and psychotherapy services will be available at the new office, as well as acquired brain injury (ABI) rehabilitation support services.

Ms Roberts explained that the new office offers a “calm, quiet and safe space” where people can work through their emotional issues with qualified counsellors in a confidential environment.

“We offer counselling to individuals, couples and families and to those on a low income,” she added. “We also take referrals from GPs so people can access counselling services when they need them rather than being placed on long waiting lists.”