Big turn-out for property and construction event

A survey of property professionals at the first construction and development nriefing, hosted by Ellisons Solicitors, revealed that more than half - 57.4% - are more cautious about the sector now than they were 12 months ago.

Uncertainty surrounding Brexit, concerns that the National Planning Policy Framework is not fit for purpose and demand for homes outstripping supply could all be factors in this cautious outlook.

The construction and development seminar shared these concerns, with expert speakers Karen Syrett, Colchester Borough Council and Peter Brady, Planning Lawyer both sharing thoughts and opinions on the current state of the housing market and planning system.

Despite these issues, an impressive 58.5% of survey said that the construction of new homes remains a key business driver.

When asked about the importance of their firms environmental responsibility, 88.8% of delegates said that they put great emphasis on being sustainable and environmentally responsible (rated from 7 to 10).

It was also recorded that preparations are in place for any potential future downturn, with more than 85% planning or implementing a strategic safeguard.

The event that took place at the Community Stadium in Colchester was chaired by Ian Seeley, associate at Ellisons Solicitors, and was attended by just under 150 delegates from the development and construction sector.

Ian Seeley from Ellisons, said: “This was our first construction and development briefing event, and it was wonderful to see so many faces in the audience. When we decided to host the event, we never anticipated it being so well attended. I would like to say thank you to all the delegates, to Karen from Colchester Borough Council, and Peter Brady for presenting such interesting insight.”