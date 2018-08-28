After a challenging year, Bourgee restaurants has secured new sites in Essex

Bourgee Restaurants closed three venues in Bury St Edmunds, Chelmsford and Southend, after falling into administration in April. But the future is now looking brighter for this affordable luxury restaurant brand.

Two of Bourgee’s founding directors, James Welling and Mark Bauman have been busy preparing for the launch next month of their new ‘affordable luxury’ Steak & Lobster restaurant on Timberhill in Norwich.

As well as the new Norfolk venture, and a Bourgee Bar-Bites-Luxe Lounge that opened last year at London Southend Airport, Bourgee also has plans to expand further across 2019.

Further sites have been secured for Bourgee in Essex.

Mr Welling admitted that with all the changes in the last year, it “has been a difficult time for us all.”

The pair explained in a statement: “Norwich is just the start for us.

“Now we are moving forward as a duo, our plan is much more than delivering steak and lobster. We are on a quest to give diners a premium experience at a price they won’t baulk at.”

When Bourge Restaurants was divided up in April, two other directors, Anthony and Dominique Tropeano, decided to continue running the Chelmsford and Southend restaurants which had been ‘Bourgee’, under a new brand, Colenzo’s. But last week, they announced the closure of Colenzo’s in Southend.

They explained in a statement: “Catering Management Services Ltd, the company which acquired the former Bourgee restaurant in April 2018, opened Colenzo’s with the view to offering first class food and service to the local community. The Southend location has proved to be a seasonal restaurant with low bookings during the winter period, the company has decided to close this location.”

Colenzo’s in Chelmsford remains open.