Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Why are so many Suffolk businesses moving out to the country?

PUBLISHED: 12:19 10 October 2018

Nick Corke of Thos Peatling

Nick Corke of Thos Peatling

Archant

Long-running Suffolk companies are exiting their town centre bases and building up their online trade from out-of-town sites.

Global Trading Home Interiors former store in Woodbridge. Picture: Jessica HillGlobal Trading Home Interiors former store in Woodbridge. Picture: Jessica Hill

Wine merchants Thos Peatling has left Bury St Edmunds after nearly 90 years in the town, relocating to owner Nicholas Corke’s home in the nearby village of Great Welnetham.

Nicholas Corke worked for Greene King for almost 20 years before in 2000 he led a management buy-out of the Peatling business, which at one time boasted 25 shops.

His team moved from a Georgian house with cellars in Westgate Street to a specially-built centre in Risbygate Street, before moving out of Bury altogether last month.

“We all know about the woes of the high street, so it could be the way forwards for a lot of people,” said Mr Corke.

Ashtons opens new office at Fornham Business Court, Bury St Edmunds. Guests at the event Austin Cornish (Bury Developments), Andrew and Gina Long (Hall Farm), Mary Porch (Ashtons), Ed O’Rourke (Ashtons), Bryony Southon (Bluespace), Jonathon Simpkins (Bluespace) and Leonard Newcombe (Ashtons). Picture: Dave Richardson of BigPhatPhotos.Ashtons opens new office at Fornham Business Court, Bury St Edmunds. Guests at the event Austin Cornish (Bury Developments), Andrew and Gina Long (Hall Farm), Mary Porch (Ashtons), Ed O’Rourke (Ashtons), Bryony Southon (Bluespace), Jonathon Simpkins (Bluespace) and Leonard Newcombe (Ashtons). Picture: Dave Richardson of BigPhatPhotos.

“The Aldis and Lidls of this world make a thing of their wine range, but the biggest move in our market is towards online. There are some very big companies out there doing that.

“For us, we have chosen a different way of operating to save money on rates and rent and keep our costs to a minimum, then we can pass on those savings on to our customers.”

Another business to make the move out of town is Global Trading, a home interiors business which moved in August from a store on Quay Street in Woodbridge to Base Business Park in Rendlesham.

The 60 year-old family-run business began its life as a general furniture store and has just launched a new online shop specialising in high end ex-display and end of line items.

While one reason for the move was that the building was being redeveloped, managing director Richard Read explained: “We couldn’t have survived any longer in the present climate on the high street. We knew this day was coming and it slotted in with us getting out of the high street because of business rates and rents, to save costs.

“Retailers have been whinging about business rates for years but to date nothing has been done, and lots of stores are shutting down.

“Our actual rates was £10,000 and won’t be paying anything in the new address because our rent will come under the small business rate relief.”

There was no let-up in the woes of the UK high street this month, as retail sales growth grew by just 0.7%, the slowest growth in five months. Online retail fared better, with clothing sales taking the lead.

But the move to rural locations isn’t always prompted by efforts to save costs. Another business which has made the move out of Bury town centre recently is Ashtons Legal, which has moved 85 people from its headquarters office in Guildhall Street to a newly-converted barn at Fornham Business Court, just outside the town.

67 staff currently based at the Ashtons Legal office in Thetford will also transfer to the new site next year, following the construction of a purpose-designed building. According to Gina Long, who owns the premises with her husband Andrew Long, the main benefits of moving out of town are the “life-changing impact” that being in a rural location has on staff.

“So many people have come to us to say how refreshing it is to be at a rural location - they have picnics in the garden and go cycling and walking in their lunch hours. In some cases, they take their meetings outside,” she explained.

“Having free parking has been such a positive thing too.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Video: ‘Tommy’ silhouettes unveiled in Christchurch Park ahead of November 11 armistice centenary

19:02 Paul Geater
From L-R: Cllr Alasdair Ross, Martin Combes (Royal British Legion) Maria Wilson, Ranulph Woods and Nicolas Rix-Perez ((Ipswich School combined cadet force) and Lisa Stannard (Operations Manager for Parks & Cemeteries). Picture: Neil Didsbury

As the world prepares to mark next month’s centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War, a poignant tribute to the Ipswich’s fallen has been unveiled in Ipswich.

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

15:55 Amy Gibbons
At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.

Watchdog reveals thoughts on Ipswich Academy after latest visit

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Ipswich Academy is making effective progress to being rated 'good', Ofsted said in its latest report Picture: GREGG BROWN

A watchdog has praised efforts of an Ipswich secondary school rated ‘requires improvement’ – describing it as having “transformed” its education.

One injured in crash near Ipswich park

17:20 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured after two cars collided on a residential street in Ipswich.

Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

21:14 Jake Foxford
The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

‘We recognise the issues’ - Highways chiefs look to tackle Ipswich traffic troubles

16:08 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich traffic (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways chiefs have said they are “looking at options” to solve Ipswich traffic troubles – after facing fierce criticism from the town’s MP,

7 vintage items you could get your hands on in Ipswich

14:47 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

From Adidas 80’s sports jackets to a retro Royal Air Force Camo coat - take a look at some of the items you could walk away with this weekend.

Video: The pumpkins are ready to be picked

19:30 Megan Aldous
Pick a pumpkin at one of these great patches Picture: UNDLEY PUMPKIN PATCH AND MAIZE MAZE

Whether you love or loathe Halloween everyone enjoys getting creative with friends and family and carving quirky designs into a pumpkin.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail firm takes cash from student’s lost purse as ‘storage fee’

Florence Lewis was given her purse back by Greater Anglia with 10% of the money taken as a storage fee. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Video: Ipswich teenager releases song about bullying to mark World Mental Health day

A powerful image of Roma with the words bullies called her. Picture: CHRIS SILVESTER

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24