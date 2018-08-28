Major construction firm opens an Essex office

Willmott Dixon is following up its completion of Essex’s first medical school with a pledge to stimulate more growth in the county,

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company, which recently handed over Anglia Ruskin’s School of Medicine on the university’s Chelmsford campus, is underlining its commitment to Essex’s future by opening an office at Saxon House on Duke Street in Chelmsford.

The new office will provide a base for the Willmott Dixon team in Essex, expanding the company’s presence in the area as it looks to deliver more projects that play a key role in the county’s future. Another recently completed project, Stansted Airport College, part of Harlow College, opened its doors to students this September.

Willmott Dixon managing director Chris Tredget said: “Willmott Dixon has been well established in the county for years and it’s a natural step to locate a team here by opening an office in Chelmsford, close to where many of our people live. Essex has a really bright future with many bold and imaginative initiatives afoot across the county to encourage growth and investment. We want to be part of shaping that by basing ourselves in an area that is close to our partners and customers.”

Roy Whitehead, leader of Chelmsford City Council said: “Chelmsford has experienced significant economic growth and regeneration over the last decade and we want to make sure that continues.

“Attracting successful businesses to Chelmsford is an important part of ensuring we are a cutting-edge city, and so I am very pleased Willmott Dixon has chosen Chelmsford as a base for their work.”