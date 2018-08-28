New direction for Milsom Hotels and Restaurants

Historic Idle Waters Cottage by the River Stour at Dedham, launched as a new self-catering cottage by Milsom Hotels and Restaurants

Idle Waters is a beautiful riverside cottage at Dedham, with a special claim to fame - it was painted by John Constable; and now it is available to rent.

This 16th Century timber-framed cottage, on the Suffolk/Essex border at Dedham - is the latest opening for Milsom Hotels.

And it has a rather special claim to fame - the cottage features in John Constable’s painting titled `The Vale of Dedham’ which is currently on display in the Scottish National Gallery at Edinburgh.

John Constable, 1776-1837, renowned as the greatest British landscape painter, was famous for his paintings of the Dedham Vale and the River Stour - now known as Constable Country,

Idle Water is in an idyllic setting alongside the River Stour, and just over the river bridge from Milsom’s Le Talbooth at Dedham.

Now Milsom Hotels is launching fully refurbished Idle Waters as a self-catering cottage, for groups of up to four peope.

It is available as a self-catering let - though of course there are Le Talbooth and Maison Talbooth are nearby for those who prefer dining out.

The accommodation, which has been completely refurbished by Geraldine Milsom, includes an open plan fully fitted kitchen and dining area with doors leading out onto the garden, and a sitting room with a bay window overlooking the river, an inglenook fireplace and huge leather sofas.

Upstairs, the cottage has two delightful bedrooms with views over the river. Both rooms have en suite bathrooms.

Paul Milsom, said: “With its close proximity to Le Talbooth and of course, Maison Talbooth with its day spa and pool, Idle Waters is a great place to stay in Dedham. The cottage is perfect for friends, families or for couples getting married with us; we have already received a lot of interest and bookings for New Year and 2019.”

Rates to rent Idle Water range from £250 per night for four people midweek to £700 for Friday and Saturday and £1500 for the week.