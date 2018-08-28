Partly Cloudy

Suffolk architects’ designs at university Waterfront building

PUBLISHED: 10:33 11 October 2018

Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

The best of the best new Suffolk buildings feature in the first Suffolk RIBA autumn exhibition, opening at the Waterfront Building at the University of Suffolk.

Pippa Jacob of Ipswich-based Nicholas Jacob ArchitectsPippa Jacob of Ipswich-based Nicholas Jacob Architects

Award-winning designs and photographs feature from across the county, and the exhibition runs through to October 24.

It is opening with an invited guest list and speaker on Friday evening.

Ipswich-based architect Pippa Jacob, one of the organisers, said: “We are very excited, it is going to be a fantastic event, we have 150 people attending.

“This is the first one we have had here, we have never done it before.

“This really is the best of the county from Suffolk architects.

“There is lots to see.

“We have 14 firms exhibiting, each practice with two boards with perhaps three buildings on them,

“Many were award winners, and from right across the county

“The Ipswich Society also has an area as does the Suffolk Design Panel.”

Admission to the exhibition was free, and there was also a free brochure, she added.

