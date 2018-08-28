Suffolk football association on board in fight against climate change

(l to r): Darren Scoulding, Senior Football Development Officer, Suffolk FA, Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Power Haven Power

The county’s governing body for football, Suffolk FA, has renewed its renewable electricity supply contract with Ipswich-based Haven Power for a fifth year.

The deal ensures that all of Suffolk FA’s facilities use 100% renewable electricity, reflecting the organisation’s desire to reduce carbon emissions and reach its sustainability targets.

Haven Power mainly uses biomass, in the form of responsibly sourced compressed wood pellets. Electricity generators can be upgraded from coal to sustainable biomass using the latest technology,

Most of Haven Power’s electricity is sourced from Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, which generates 16% of Great Britain’s renewable power and is the single largest renewable energy generator in the UK.

Suffolk FA’s Senior Football Development Officer Darren Scoulding says, “We’re eager to reduce our carbon emissions and help protect the environment - and this partnership allows us to do just that.”

Haven Power also continues to sponsor - and take part in - the Monday Night Football (MNF) league that Suffolk FA organises.

The sponsorship makes a real difference, according to Mr Scoulding. “The league wouldn’t be a success without Haven Power’s support,” he said. “Partnering with a well-known business gives the league credibility, as the teams taking part know it’s well run and administered.”

Paul Sheffield, chief operating officer at Haven Power, added: “Helping Suffolk FA to achieve its sustainability goals is a great example of everything that Haven Power stands for. It demonstrates our purpose and the way we work closely with our customers to help them reach their goals. An added bonus is that we get to support grassroots football in our local community; just one of the ways we get involved with local people and support the Ipswich area.”