Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk football association on board in fight against climate change

PUBLISHED: 17:04 11 October 2018

(l to r): Darren Scoulding, Senior Football Development Officer, Suffolk FA, Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Power

(l to r): Darren Scoulding, Senior Football Development Officer, Suffolk FA, Paul Sheffield, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Power

Haven Power

The county’s governing body for football, Suffolk FA, has renewed its renewable electricity supply contract with Ipswich-based Haven Power for a fifth year.

The deal ensures that all of Suffolk FA’s facilities use 100% renewable electricity, reflecting the organisation’s desire to reduce carbon emissions and reach its sustainability targets.

Haven Power mainly uses biomass, in the form of responsibly sourced compressed wood pellets. Electricity generators can be upgraded from coal to sustainable biomass using the latest technology,

Most of Haven Power’s electricity is sourced from Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, which generates 16% of Great Britain’s renewable power and is the single largest renewable energy generator in the UK.

Suffolk FA’s Senior Football Development Officer Darren Scoulding says, “We’re eager to reduce our carbon emissions and help protect the environment - and this partnership allows us to do just that.”

Haven Power also continues to sponsor - and take part in - the Monday Night Football (MNF) league that Suffolk FA organises.

The sponsorship makes a real difference, according to Mr Scoulding. “The league wouldn’t be a success without Haven Power’s support,” he said. “Partnering with a well-known business gives the league credibility, as the teams taking part know it’s well run and administered.”

Paul Sheffield, chief operating officer at Haven Power, added: “Helping Suffolk FA to achieve its sustainability goals is a great example of everything that Haven Power stands for. It demonstrates our purpose and the way we work closely with our customers to help them reach their goals. An added bonus is that we get to support grassroots football in our local community; just one of the ways we get involved with local people and support the Ipswich area.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

41 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A motorbike procession will be held through Ipswich ahead of the funeral of a “beautiful young lad” who was found dead in his home town.

‘I’m trapped in Universal Credit hell’ – Readers speak out over controversial benefit rollout

20:31 Emily Townsend
Readers speak out about their experience with Universal Credit. A JobCentrePlus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People claiming Universal Credit in our region are struggling to feed themselves, clothe their children and keep up with rent and bills, an investigation by this newspaper has revealed.

Two-vehicle crash on A12 at Copdock

20:27 Adam Howlett
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the A12 at Copdock.

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

19:00 Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Mental health is ‘Cinderella of the NHS’, says under-fire service chief

14:03 Dominic Moffitt
Trust CEO Antek Lejk addresses the AGM Picture: ARCHANT

Mental health services have become the “Cinderella of the NHS” because they don’t have enough funding, the leader of an under-fire trust has said.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Updated: Fifth arrest after Fiesta driver dies in crash with BMW

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24