Stage is set for Suffolk’s largest education and training event

Businesses and further education providers will be welcoming an audience of over 4500 school children from across Suffolk at the fifth Suffolk Skills Show, which takes place next Wednesday at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The free event, which is now in its fifth year, is expected to attracted more than 60 exhibitors and more than 5,000 visitors.

It is a chance for businesses to showcase the people they employ and to explain what they are looking for in future employees.

The young people attending will be looking for career inspiration, information and a wide range of hands-on experiences to help inspire them to explore skills, further education and apprenticeships; there will also be college and university representatives helping them to gain advice on how to take the next step into further and higher education. The Suffolk Skills Show will be packed with advice and opportunities to connect employers and young people on the path to future success.

‘Job Hunter’ which was a new attraction to the event last year makes its return for a second year, enabling exhibitors to directly advertise vacancies to the over 18s. Anyone seeking employment or a complete career change, becoming an apprentice, getting a degree or changing job entirely is invited to attend.

Dayle Bayliss, chair of the Suffolk Skills Show claims that it’s “vital” to inform young people about vocational skills and apprenticeships and career pathways available to them in Suffolk.

“The Show is a great way for us to help show case some of the amazing opportunities that exist in the region, to educate and inspire our young people,” he said. “I would like to encourage anyone looking for advice and guidance whether it is in learning more about further education opportunities or looking for a new career or job to attend.”

Sara Rushworth, the head of marketing at Easton and Otley College, described the show as “one of the most important dates in the diary for young people in this county, as it’s an occasion that seeks to give independent advice to thousands of students in relation to hundreds of future career opportunities.”

She explained that the college will be talking to visitors about the wide range of courses that are taught there, ranging from agriculture to animal studies via horticulture and equine studies.

“We will be bringing along livestock and interactive games so that attendees can get a hands on experience of the many industries and career pathways that we support,” she said.

Michelle Gardner, Suffolk Chamber’s Senior Events Coordinator explained that the chamber will be in the staff lounge - “giving us a chance to meet with teaching staff and businesses about the work we do to bridge the gap between the worlds of education and work,” she explained.

More information about the event, which runs from 9am to 4pm, can be found at www.suffolkskillsshow.com.