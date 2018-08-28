Partly Cloudy

Stage is set for Suffolk’s largest education and training event

PUBLISHED: 13:41 09 October 2018

Suffolk Skills Show 2017 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Keith Mindham

Businesses and further education providers will be welcoming an audience of over 4500 school children from across Suffolk at the fifth Suffolk Skills Show, which takes place next Wednesday at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The free event, which is now in its fifth year, is expected to attracted more than 60 exhibitors and more than 5,000 visitors.

It is a chance for businesses to showcase the people they employ and to explain what they are looking for in future employees.

The young people attending will be looking for career inspiration, information and a wide range of hands-on experiences to help inspire them to explore skills, further education and apprenticeships; there will also be college and university representatives helping them to gain advice on how to take the next step into further and higher education. The Suffolk Skills Show will be packed with advice and opportunities to connect employers and young people on the path to future success.

‘Job Hunter’ which was a new attraction to the event last year makes its return for a second year, enabling exhibitors to directly advertise vacancies to the over 18s. Anyone seeking employment or a complete career change, becoming an apprentice, getting a degree or changing job entirely is invited to attend.

Dayle Bayliss, chair of the Suffolk Skills Show claims that it’s “vital” to inform young people about vocational skills and apprenticeships and career pathways available to them in Suffolk.

“The Show is a great way for us to help show case some of the amazing opportunities that exist in the region, to educate and inspire our young people,” he said. “I would like to encourage anyone looking for advice and guidance whether it is in learning more about further education opportunities or looking for a new career or job to attend.”

Sara Rushworth, the head of marketing at Easton and Otley College, described the show as “one of the most important dates in the diary for young people in this county, as it’s an occasion that seeks to give independent advice to thousands of students in relation to hundreds of future career opportunities.”

She explained that the college will be talking to visitors about the wide range of courses that are taught there, ranging from agriculture to animal studies via horticulture and equine studies.

“We will be bringing along livestock and interactive games so that attendees can get a hands on experience of the many industries and career pathways that we support,” she said.

Michelle Gardner, Suffolk Chamber’s Senior Events Coordinator explained that the chamber will be in the staff lounge - “giving us a chance to meet with teaching staff and businesses about the work we do to bridge the gap between the worlds of education and work,” she explained.

More information about the event, which runs from 9am to 4pm, can be found at www.suffolkskillsshow.com.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

