Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

PUBLISHED: 20:20 08 October 2018

Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

Archant

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

St John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attractionSt John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attraction

St John’s Nursery on Earls Hall Drive in Clacton has been embroiled in a dispute with Tendring District Council since last December over highway safety and traffic issues.

St John’s Nursery, which also has retail nurseries in Woodbridge and London, employs about 120 staff in Clacton, and Mr Bowden claims that all the uncertainty over the fate of its Christmas attractions is “very stressful” for them.

“We have spent about £700,000 on Christmas stock, which will all be wasted if they shut us down. We have our two reindeers who are ready to arrive, and our new cafe will be opening in the next two weeks.

“We don’t want the council to end up being the Grinch that stole Clacton’s Christmas.”

St John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attractionSt John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attraction

The crisis reached boiling point last December when the nursery was shut down for a day when the council issued a stop notice. The council took the nursery to the high court to get an injunction against it, which St John’s Nursery won, but at a cost to them of £20,000.

Tom Bowden, who runs the Christmas attraction, is concerned that the council will again try to do the same again this year. “I feel incredibly frustrated because we have been trying to work with the council since last year. As well as costing us £20,000 to fight the case, it cost taxpayers money, because it cost the council £7,500 in legal action costs - that’s money that could be much better used in the local community.”

The case has attracted substantial publicity in the national press as well as locally, but Mr Bowden claims all the attention has been detrimental to business. “All that publicity last Christmas dropped our trading by 20%,” he said.

The nursery claims to have the support of most local people. When the nursery was shut down for a day last December, thousands turned up to show their support. The nursery started up an online petition on Facebook four days ago, with 1,400 people coming out so far in their favour.

“Grandparents bring their grandkids down here, we are a very family freindly attraction,” said Mr Bowden. “We work with a lot of local disabled schools, like Shorefields in Clacton, who come every year with their kids for free.

We’ve all heard about Winter Wonderlands elsewhere that have been a disaster, but we’re trying to create a magical experience and in the fifth year we’ve been running it, everyone says its value for money.”

The council claims that the nursery only has planning permission to operate as a wholesale outlet and says the business must stop trading as a retail garden centre, as well as hosting its Wonderland event.

The nursery put in a planning application last year which was refused, and then put in amendments and held a meeting with a planning officer in May regarding the widening of the access road.

“The application was under appeal, which the planning officer didn’t realise at the time of our meeting - that’s absolutely crazy,” said Mr Bowden. “Its been under appeal since then and we are still waiting on them to come back to us with amendments.”

Mr Bowden describes the council’s allegations that they have been trading illegally for a number of years as “absolutely bonkers.”

“We’re allowed to legally trade directly to customers on the St John’s nursery site. We’ve been doing retail here for 25 years.

“We even let Tendring District Council come to our nursery to promote their Christmas panto at the Princes Theatre here three years ago.

“It seems that the council are more interested in building houses than they are in helping businesses to create jobs.”

A spokesman for Tendring District Council said the application to improve the access road was acceptable from its position, and the only thing denying it planning permission was the fact an appeal was pending.

“The council was minded to approve the application, but the nursery appealed before the decision was issued,” he added.

“However these improvements, while welcome, would not address the bigger issues around access, such as widening or the junction with St John’s Road.

“There are also land ownership issues – namely that the applicant does not own the road, which is private and unadopted – therefore in addition to obtaining planning permission the applicant would require landowner consent, which is outside of the council’s control.

“We are not against business success, and do a lot of work to support businesses in Tendring. What we are against are businesses operating outside of planning permission.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

19:00 Louisa Baldwin
Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A new all you can eat buffet restaurant has opened its doors in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food.

Mcdonald’s in centre of Ipswich evacuated after gas leak

52 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich town centre has been evacuated after a carbon dioxide pipe cracked and gas leaked into the building.

Video: Corrie McKeague: Father accepts missing airman ‘ended up in waste disposal system’

21:15 Jake Foxford
Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague, who disappeared from Bury St Edmunds two years ago, has accepted that his son likely ended up in a Suffolk landfill site.

Ho, Ho, Ho v No, No, No - garden centre in Christmas Wonderland wrangle with council

20:20 Jessica Hill
Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

The manager of a popular Christmas Wonderland in Clacton has hit back at Tendring District Council for threatening to shut down his festive attraction.

‘Music was the only answer to release the anger’

18:00 Jessica Hill
Simon Glenister of Noise Solution with one of the participants. Picture: lulu@luluash.co.uk

Young people are helped out of depression and anxiety by a unique music-mentoring scheme

Video: Watch amazing footage of science fiction style jet suit being tested in Suffolk

16:49 Andrew Hirst
Another outing for the jet suit Picture: GRAVITY INDUSTRIES

Science fiction has become reality in Suffolk - after the creator of a jet suit put it through its paces at a former airbase in the county,

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

11:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A clear majority of people want to see Ipswich market stay where it is when the Cornhill reopens at the end of the month – they do not want to see stalls return to the front of the Town Hall.

Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

20:55 Judy Rimmer
Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

16:07 Dominic Moffitt
Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

Video: Hottest October day for years on way this week - as temperatures to hit mid 20s

16:02 Will Jefford
Sunny weather in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

East Anglia could see one of its warmest October days for years this week, with temperatures predicted to soar into the mid 20s, adding a new high to an already record-breaking year.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after roundabout crash near Cardinal Park

Police are at the scene near Ipswich Waterfront Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Tributes pour in to ‘kind, beautiful’ teenage girl who died in A140 crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Tasburgh where Shannon Gittings died. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Readers back plan to keep market away from Ipswich Cornhill

Ipswich market has moved to Princes Street - the public now wants it to stay there. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24