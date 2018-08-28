An investment management company is opening its first East Anglian office

Brooks Macdonald, which manages funds of more than £12bn, is opening an office in Bury St Edmunds.

The office, at Beacon House on Kempson Way, will be the group’s thirteenth across the UK and the Channel Islands.

Senior Investment Director, Pam Beith, who will head up the East Anglia team, explained that the company already has a number of clients in East Anglia. “We believe that the region presents significant new business opportunities,” she said. “We chose to set up our new office in Bury St Edmunds as it is a thriving town and is a friendly place to work. It also has a well-established business presence, including a number of professional and financial advisers whom we hope to work with going forward.”

Ms Beith will be supported by business development manager Carol Hyner, investment manager Isobel Gingell and assistant business development manager Eleanor Cooper, and the company will be hiring new staff going forwards.

The team join the Bury office from existing roles elsewhere at Brooks Macdonald. Ms Beith previously ran Brooks Macdonald’s Tunbridge Wells office, after joining the firm in 2009.

Ms Beith said: “I’m delighted to be leading Brooks Macdonald’s new East Anglia office and look forward to working with the great team we have put together. Our track record of delivering high quality investment management solutions for clients and longstanding support for financial advisers provides an ideal platform to launch in the region.”

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its various subsidiaries, provides investment management services in the UK and internationally.

The Group, which was founded in 1991 began trading on AIM in 2005, and offers a range of investment management services to private high net worth individuals, pension funds, institutions, charities and trusts.

As well as providing financial planning, the company offers offshore investment management and acts as fund manager to regulated OEICs providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors.