Ipswich firm is a finalist in glazing industry awards

SEH BAC managing director John Savage (left) with Don Waterworth, founder of the MWCIA Picture credit: Al Kendall Archant

Award-winning home improvement specialists SEH BAC have been announced as a finalist for a customer care award at the glazing industry’s prestigious G Awards 2018.

The Ipswich-based firm which specialises in windows, doors and conservatories is nominated for Customer Care Initiative of the Year.

The nomination recognises SEH BAC’s commitment to exceptional customer service along with their industry-leading customer satisfaction scores.

“We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for the G Awards for the second-year running,” said John Savage, managing director of SEH BAC.

“Without question, the G Awards are our industry’s most coveted and competitive awards, so to be nominated for such a high-profile award is an achievement we are all incredibly proud of.

“SEH BAC has been operating throughout the region for over 45 years, a feat only possible through a company-wide commitment to deliver the best possible service. All of our 200 employees across the area share our customer-first ethos and it’s fantastic to see that recognised firstly, by our customers with record satisfaction scores and secondly, by our industry peers who judge these awards. Nominations like this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

With 12 hotly-contested awards up for grabs, the G Awards are the glass and glazing industry’s well-established and highly-recognised awards.

SEH BAC, which is part of Ipswich-based One Group Construction – a £160m group of specialist construction companies, has in the last 12 months invested in new technology to streamline the customer journey from initial enquiry, right through to installation and after-sales support.

Last year SEH BAC was named Installer of the Year at the 2017 G Awards.