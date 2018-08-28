Partly Cloudy

Ipswich firm is a finalist in glazing industry awards

PUBLISHED: 10:39 09 October 2018

SEH BAC managing director John Savage (left) with Don Waterworth, founder of the MWCIA Picture credit: Al Kendall

SEH BAC managing director John Savage (left) with Don Waterworth, founder of the MWCIA Picture credit: Al Kendall

Archant

Award-winning home improvement specialists SEH BAC have been announced as a finalist for a customer care award at the glazing industry’s prestigious G Awards 2018.

The Ipswich-based firm which specialises in windows, doors and conservatories is nominated for Customer Care Initiative of the Year.

The nomination recognises SEH BAC’s commitment to exceptional customer service along with their industry-leading customer satisfaction scores.

“We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for the G Awards for the second-year running,” said John Savage, managing director of SEH BAC.

“Without question, the G Awards are our industry’s most coveted and competitive awards, so to be nominated for such a high-profile award is an achievement we are all incredibly proud of.

“SEH BAC has been operating throughout the region for over 45 years, a feat only possible through a company-wide commitment to deliver the best possible service. All of our 200 employees across the area share our customer-first ethos and it’s fantastic to see that recognised firstly, by our customers with record satisfaction scores and secondly, by our industry peers who judge these awards. Nominations like this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

With 12 hotly-contested awards up for grabs, the G Awards are the glass and glazing industry’s well-established and highly-recognised awards.

SEH BAC, which is part of Ipswich-based One Group Construction – a £160m group of specialist construction companies, has in the last 12 months invested in new technology to streamline the customer journey from initial enquiry, right through to installation and after-sales support.

Last year SEH BAC was named Installer of the Year at the 2017 G Awards.

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

10 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 32-year-old man from Kesgrave, Suffolk.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Revealed – The popular library books flying off the shelves in Suffolk

19:14 Emily Townsend
Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke wiht some of the most popular adult fiction books Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There is nothing quite like curling up with a good book – it makes life that little bit better.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

