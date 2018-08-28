Landmark building changes hands
PUBLISHED: 15:41 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:41 10 October 2018
Elsom Spettigue Associates
Ipswich town centre offices, in Princes Street, have been sold.
Elsom Spettigue Associates and Beane Wass and Box have sold the freehold interest in 25 Princes Street Ipswich to Absolute Capital Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed figure.
The landmark building is a four story property on the junction of Princes Street and Coytes Garden with approximately 1,400 sq.ft of accommodation.
The building was previously occupied by Rents property management.
Richard Bertram said: this is a characterful office very visible in Princes Street and demonstrates that there is demand for quality offices in
arguably the town’s premier office location”.