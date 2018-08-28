Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Possible breakthrough in spat between council and Christmas Wonderland organisers

PUBLISHED: 14:23 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:23 11 October 2018

St John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attraction

St John's Nursery Christmas Wonderland attraction

Archant

A way forwards may now be on the horizon in the ongoing row between Tendring District Council and St John’s Nursery, without the nursery being forced to shut down its popular Christmas Wonderland attraction.

Tom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, ClactonTom Bowden, owner of St John's Nursery, Clacton

In what could be seen as an early gesture of festive goodwill, the council has said that it “welcomes” the news that St John’s Nursery in Clacton will appeal the enforcement notice that the council issued over its Christmas Wonderland, as this paves the way forwards for a solution to the crisis.

Tendring councillors and nursery owner Tom Bowden first came to blows with each other last December over highway safety and traffic issues. The garden centre on Earls Hall Drive was forced to shut down temporarily before then winning a high court injunction enabling it to reopen.

The council served an enforcement notice on St John’s Nursery in Clacton last month, having issued a Planning Contravention Notice in July advising the nursery it was thought to be operating outside of its planning permission and requesting more information.

The council claims that the nursery said it would let them know of any plans they might have to hold a Christmas Wonderland this year, but failed to do so. But the nursery’s Christmas Wonderland director, Tom Bowden, argues this is “inaccurate.”

“We stated that our Winter Wonderland would probably be operating this year during the last meeting with the Council’s Economic Development Officer and Planning Policy Manager in August,” he said.

The council say they received complaints from local residents in August that preparations were underway for the seasonal attraction. The current access route leading to the nursery is only wide enough for one car at a time, and the council claims that the extra traffic caused by people visiting the Wonderland attraction makes it a hazard.

“The council was minded to approve an application from the business to improve the access road, but the nursery appealed before the decision was issued,” a council spokesperson explained. “However, the improvements put forward would not address bigger issues around access, such as widening or the junction with St John’s Road, and in any case the road is not within the company’s or council’s control.”

Fred Nicholls, TDC Cabinet Member for Corporate Enforcement, said that with no planning application coming forward or indication of a move to an alternative site, the authority had no choice but to issue an enforcement notice.

“Last year when a High Court judge turned down our application for a temporary injunction against the Winter Wonderland, he instructed all sides to work together to resolve the issues – and we have been doing just that,” Cllr Nicholls said.

“It is disappointing that we have got to this stage, and that the nursery is looking to put on a Christmas Wonderland despite warnings from us throughout the year that we would deem it in breach of planning permission.

“However, I welcome comments made in the local press by the nursery that it intends to appeal against our enforcement notice. This may seem unusual, but if the nursery appeals – and in effect therefore enters a planning application, which will be dealt with by a planning inspector – then a judgement can be made on this issue once and for all, and we can all draw a line under it.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

21:16 Andrew Papworth
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A motorbike procession will be held through Ipswich ahead of the funeral of a “beautiful young lad” who was found dead in his home town.

‘I’m trapped in Universal Credit hell’ – Readers speak out over controversial benefit rollout

20:31 Emily Townsend
Readers speak out about their experience with Universal Credit. A JobCentrePlus. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

People claiming Universal Credit in our region are struggling to feed themselves, clothe their children and keep up with rent and bills, an investigation by this newspaper has revealed.

Two-vehicle crash on A12 at Copdock

20:27 Adam Howlett
Two cars have been involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on the A12 at Copdock.

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

15:35 Andrew Hirst
Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

19:00 Sophie Barnett
The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Take a look inside Ipswich’s magical pop up Harry Potter shop and discover all the Hogwarts gear you could ever dream of.

What its like to work at the Ipswich firm where 40% of staff started as apprentices

18:00 Jessica Hill
Ellie Netzel of Clearfield

Unlike her friends who are saddled with debt at university, at the age of 19, Ellie Netzel is making £13,000 plus bonuses. That’s because she chose to go down the apprenticeship route instead.

Video: Wicked Queen Natasha Hamilton delighted to be back in Ipswich

17:52 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the seven dwarfs cast at the Ipswich Regent Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Former Atomic Kitten reveals her most embarrassing theatre moment and why she is excited to be back in Ipswich.

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

12:20 Emily Townsend
Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Health and beauty giant Boots has unveiled its new store at Beardmore Retail Park in Martlesham.

Kesgrave High School’s sports teams gifted new kit by Suffolk charity

21:54 Adam Howlett
Kesgrave High School pupils show off their new sports kits with Karen Cornforth from Total Football and Stuart Young and Charles Rayworth from SPARK Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Kesgrave High School’s sports teams now ‘look as good as they perform’ thanks to a generous donation by a Suffolk charity.

Fashionistas could take home an 80s Adidas jacket or a Fila sports top from vintage fair

17:06 Megan Aldous
Take a look at the unique products you can find at the Preloved Kilo sale. Picture: PRELOVED KILO

A vintage sale will be in Ipswich this weekend giving shoppers a chance to join the sports wear revival by snapping up pre-loved designer brands from the 80s and 90s.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Updated: Fifth arrest after Fiesta driver dies in crash with BMW

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24