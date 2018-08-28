Partly Cloudy

Airport moves into the education sector: free Maths and English courses from Stansted

PUBLISHED: 15:27 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 11 October 2018

External image of the Stansted Airport Academy

External image of the Stansted Airport Academy

Archant

London Stansted Airport’s Employment and Skills Academy is launching free English and Maths courses to allow current airport employees, jobseekers and local residents to develop their skills.

The new ‘Functional Skills’ courses will be available from entry level to Level 2 and are designed to improve numeracy and literacy as well as building confidence and motivation for the workplace or further learning.

Although the courses are open to anyone, they are particularly aimed at current airport employees who may not have access to other free learning opportunities, which are often restricted to active job-seekers only.

Taking place at the dedicated Airport Employment Academy at Stansted, learners will follow an individual programme, typically attending once every two weeks for a 12-week period.

The new programme will be delivered by Harlow College and builds on the academy’s suite of existing training courses aimed at helping people find employment at Stansted Airport.

There are no entry requirements, however learners will take a short assessment, so they are placed on the correct course level. Participants can progress through the levels and reaching Level 2 gives a qualification equivalent to a GCSE A*-C grade.

London Stansted’s Ken O’Toole chief executive, said the courses are “another great example” of how important it is for the airport to share the benefits of its business with the local community. “This year we delivered our most successful ‘Meet the Buyers’ event to date, our on-site Employment and Skills Academy has placed 556 people into employment on-site, and we are very proud to have welcomed our 10,000th visitor to our education centre, the ‘Aerozone’,” he said. “We have a very exciting year ahead, with our hotly anticipated on-site Stansted Airport College helping to bridge the current skills gap in STEM subjects, offering exciting career paths for local young people and providing a pipeline of future talent for the airport.”

Commenting on the launch of the Functional Skills courses, Vesela Ivanova, Employment and Skills Manager at Stansted Airport Academy, said: “While our existing training opportunities are aimed at job-seekers hoping to boost their skills prior to applying for roles at London Stansted, these new Functional Skills courses are available to anyone who wants to improve their literacy or numeracy.

“Staff members already working in roles across the airport, or in other employment in the region, could benefit from developing their skills and we are excited to be able to build people’s confidence in these areas which can be useful in so many aspects of day-to-day life, as well as work.”

The first Functional Skills courses at the Stansted Airport Employment and Skills Academy will begin week commencing October 22.

