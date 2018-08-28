Livery company dates back to the days of King Henry VIII

Suffolk businessman Stephen Britt, currently senior warden of the Worshipful Company of Carmen, who is to take over as master of the historic London livery company later this month. Archant

Suffolk logistics expert Stephen Britt will join City movers and shakers when he is installed as master of the world’s oldest transport organisation – the Carmen of London – “a charitable fellowship and a force for good, ” this month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Britt, who runs a logistics and warehousing business, will be installed as the new master of the Worshipful Company of Carmen at a ceremony at the church of St Sepulchre-Without-Newgate.

The Fraternyte of Seynt Katryne the Virgyn and Marter of Carters was founded in 1517 during the reign of Henry VIII to serve the City of London, carry the Crown’s goods, keep the streets clean, and regulate the carters’ trade.

For five centuries, the Carmen have promoted fellowship and charitable support, especially for carmen in need and poor scholars, highlighted the achievements of the transport sector in building the nation’s prosperity and honoured the selfless dedication of the UK’s armed forces transport personnel.

The company is one of the largest Livery companies of the City of London, listed number 77 in the order of precedence, with approaching 700 members, including some 500 Liverymen, 170 Freemen and 40 Apprentices.

In recent years, it has modernised its purpose and ways of working, achieving a supplementary Royal Charter, its philanthropic objectives focused on furthering the occupation of carmen, and transport and logistics education for the public benefit.

The Carmen have recently converted their Benevolent Trust into a new Charitable Incorporated Organisation and in addition, the Carmen’s St Dunstan Heritage Trust was formed last year to acquire, restore and operate a Grade 1 City premises to house the company and both charities for public benefit.

Carmen supports gifted scholars from disadvantaged families at a school with which the company has been linked for three centuries – Christ’s Hospital.

For the last year, Stephen Britt has served as the company’s senior warden. He becomes master 25 years after his own father, with whom he founded Anchor Storage, served in the same role.