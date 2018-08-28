Consultation period begins on new crossing to ease traffic on Dartford Crossing

Ablestock © Getty Images

A ten-week consultation begins today for a major new road which could almost halve journey times across the Dartford Crossing,

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mulibillion-pound Lower Thames Crossing would link Kent, Essex and Thurrock, which could double road capacity across the River Thames.

The updated plans comprise a three-lane dual carriageway connecting the M2 near Rochester and the M25 in Essex between North and South Ockenden. It would include a 2.4 mile-long tunnel under the Thames between Gravesend and Tilbury.

The fresh proposals include significant changes to minimise the impact on local communities and the environment. They include a new rest and service area to the west of East Tilbury, a new design for the Tilbury junction and an improved junction with the A2.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “We are making the biggest investment in improving our roads since the 1970s, ensuring journeys are quicker and safer.

“The Lower Thames Crossing will help transform journeys, create new business opportunities in Kent and Essex and unlock productivity across the UK.

“It will also cut congestion at the Dartford Crossing and improve connectivity from our industrial heartland to our ports in the South East.”

Some 47,000 people had their say in the previous consultation on the proposals – a record for a UK road scheme. Highways England will be seeking views on the updated designs at 25 public information events across Kent, Thurrock and Essex, and a mobile information van will visit 30 locations to help people understand more about the proposals.