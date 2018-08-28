Utilities firm continues to grow

Paul Edwards and Mark Hart, topping out at BUUK, Woolpit

A milestone in the construction of a new extension for BUUK at their main office at Woolpit has been marked with a topping out event.

Along with members of the construction team, Paul Edwards, customer services director at BUUK joined Mark Hart, joint MD at Barnes Construction, to celebrate the building becoming watertight by screwing in the last bolt on one of the roof ridge tiles. Work will now move inside the new building to complete the internal fit out.

The project has been a team effort delivered by local professionals. As well as Barnes Construction, four other Suffolk businesses; Wincer Kievenaar Architects, Superstructures, MLM and Gill Associates have all worked together on the project, which when completed early next year will almost double the capacity of the existing main office at Energy House on Woolpit Business Park.

Paul Edwards, customer services director at BUUK, said “Our vision of an extension that would enable all the staff to be located together in one building and provide some new and improved accommodation befitting a forward thinking multi utility business, has taken a further step forward with the topping out. The collaboration of these local companies working together as one team, has proven to be a great experience for all of us at BUUK.”