Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a deluxe bed as part of Glasswells Ipswich’s 10th birthday celebrations

PUBLISHED: 10:37 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 11 October 2018

Glasswells in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Glasswells in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

Family-run business Glasswells is inviting you to join in the celebrations as its modern Ipswich store marks its 10th birthday this year.

The Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan and buttons headboard worth �1,208. Photo for illustrative purposes only Picture: GLASSWELLS LTDThe Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan and buttons headboard worth �1,208. Photo for illustrative purposes only Picture: GLASSWELLS LTD

Steeped in family tradition, high quality products, lots of choice, hard work and always putting the customer first is as much at the heart of Glasswells today as it was when  it first opened in 1946.

The business has come a long way since starting life more than 70 years ago, supplying second-hand furniture.

It’s become the biggest home department store in East Anglia and one of the region’s best-loved and most respected family-run businesses.

This year it’s proud to celebrate 10 years at its modern store in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich.

The Place to Eat at Glasswells Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe Place to Eat at Glasswells Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Back in 2007, when most businesses were tightening their belts, Glasswells pushed forward with its plans of growth. Having traded successfully in Martlesham Heath for around 12 years, and on the back of its successes in Bury St Edmunds, the family business knew the time was right to open a new flagship store for homes and shoppers in the east of the county.

The retail park in Ranelagh Road came up for sale and this was where it decided to put down roots. The company invested £5million in developing the dated and tired 1970s building. In its place now stands an attractive landmark building, with a stunning glass frontage and extended over two floors to offer the biggest one-stop furnishing shop in the area.

The new store created 70 jobs  in the town and many of those involved in the grand opening 10 years ago are still working there today. Last year, the store was fully refurbished in preparation for its big 10th birthday celebrations.

“It’s another milestone and achievement for which we are all very proud. It is a beautiful, modern, spacious store, a million miles away from the corner shop my grandfather opened all those years ago,” said Paul Glasswell, managing director.

High quality products, lots of choice and expert staff are at the heart of what Glasswells does Picture: CONTRIBUTEDHigh quality products, lots of choice and expert staff are at the heart of what Glasswells does Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The beauty of the company is you can find every aspect of home furnishing under one roof, with an experienced team that embraces the personal touch and customer care that has made Glasswells a name you can trust.

There’s a huge choice of furniture for you to see, touch and try with great value for money and quality guaranteed.

It’s more than just a furniture store. You’ll find an extensive flooring and carpet fitting department, bespoke curtain and blind making service, linens, lighting, cookware, gifts and all those finishing touches that help make a house a home.

There’s also a professional interior designer for those bigger jobs and a commercial division specialising in the supply and installation of contract flooring and furnishings to businesses across the region.

Shopping can be tiring. If  you need a break, the popular, spacious in-house Place to Eat restaurant offers a range of sumptuous traditional and freshly-served meals, boasting  the best in local produce.

Paul praised the amazing loyalty customers and staff have shown Glasswells over the years.

“A great deal of credit must go to our team who always go above and beyond to understand our customers’ needs. The products we select offer fantastic value and quality to our customers and there is a huge choice to browse when they are in store or online; we have everything you need for your home under one roof.

“We have always prided ourselves on our reputation, the fact we are family-run and we are local. We have worked extremely hard to provide exception service and a unique shopping experience and this has stood us in good stead.

“We are inviting everyone to join us on the weekend of October 20 for our anniversary event, there will be entertainers, competitions and some special one-off birthday promotions.”

Visit www.glasswells.co.uk for more information.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Glasswells in Ipswich, the Ranelagh Road department store is giving you the chance to win a Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan bed and buttons headboard with a recommended retail price of £1,208.

All you have to do is tell us in which year did Glasswells open its home furnishing superstore in Ipswich. Was it:

a) 1998

b) 2008

c) 2018

Return your answer, name, telephone number and email to Glasswells, Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, IP2 0AQ, by October 28. The winner will be chosen at random from all correct entries and notified this November 2018. You must be prepared to participate in publicity, including being photographed.

Terms and conditions: Any personal data we collect is stored securely. By completing this form you are consenting that Glasswells Ltd can process your data to administer the competition, send winner notification, publish winner details and winner photography. You can remove yourself from the competition and withdraw your consent at any time by writing to us at the address above. For full details see www.glasswells.co.uk/privacy-policy

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Cyclist injured during A14 collision in Suffolk

9 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
The crash happened on the A14 eastbound near Trimley St Mary Picture: GOOGLE

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the A14 in Suffolk.

Tell Us: Universal Credit: How has it been for you?

9 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Universal Credit is being rolled out in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: KIRSTY O'CONNOR/PA WIRE

The rollout of flagship welfare reform Universal Credit is almost complete in Suffolk and north Essex – with every district due to be phased in by January 2019.

Video: Warm weather continues - but with less sunshine as Storm Callum approaches

08:55 Andrew Hirst
Walkers make the most of the October sunshine in Bourne Park. Thursday is also expected to be warm but less sunny Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk and Essex are in line for another warm day - though with less sunshine and a greater chance of rain than yesterday.

Children’s hospice faces ‘difficult decisions’ over respite care due to nursing shortage

07:15 Andrew Papworth
An art therapy session at The Treehouse in Ipswich. PictureL ADRIAN CLARKE

A children’s hospice is being forced to make tough decisions over the levels of care it provides to some young people due to a chronic nursing shortage.

Delays clear on Ipswich-bound A12 after car and lorry collide

07:12 Andrew Hirst
The crash happened in the northbound A12 at Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE

A crash involving a car and lorry on the A12 caused delays for drivers heading towards Ipswich this morning.

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Major plans to sell Suffolk police’s HQ and build hundreds of homes on the site are ramping up – with early blueprints due to be unveiled by the end of 2018.

Rail service disruption after vehicle crashes into railway bridge

06:59 Andrew Hirst
Some Greater Anglia services have been affected Picture: NEIL PERRY

Rail services are facing delays this morning after a vehicle crashed into a railway bridge.

Updated: Driver dead and four people arrested after BMW and Fiesta crash

06:31 Andrew Hirst
The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene after the car collided with a BMW 520 in Essex last night, and ended up in a hedge on the roadside.

Video: ‘Tommy’ silhouettes unveiled in Christchurch Park ahead of November 11 armistice centenary

Yesterday, 19:02 Paul Geater
From L-R: Cllr Alasdair Ross, Martin Combes (Royal British Legion) Maria Wilson, Ranulph Woods and Nicolas Rix-Perez ((Ipswich School combined cadet force) and Lisa Stannard (Operations Manager for Parks & Cemeteries). Picture: Neil Didsbury

As the world prepares to mark next month’s centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War, a poignant tribute to the Ipswich’s fallen has been unveiled in Ipswich.

Two-car crash in Hadleigh side street leaves pedestrian injured

Yesterday, 21:14 Jake Foxford
The incident happened on Calais Street in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police, firefighters and paramedics sprung into action when a Mercedes collided with a Volkswagen Golf, leaving a pedestrian injured.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Revealed – Outcome of Martlesham police HQ 250 homes consultation

Aerial plans for the layout of the Martlesham police HQ site 250 homes Picture: YELLOBELLY

Updated: Driver dead and four people arrested after BMW and Fiesta crash

The crash happened in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops Picture: GOOGLE

Delays clear on Ipswich-bound A12 after car and lorry collide

The crash happened in the northbound A12 at Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE

Updated: Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT

One injured in crash near Ipswich park

The incident happened on Waterford Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man stabbed in face on university campus

Police are seeking any information in connection to the stabbing, and believe the area would have been busy with students at the time. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24