Win a deluxe bed as part of Glasswells Ipswich’s 10th birthday celebrations

Glasswells in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

Family-run business Glasswells is inviting you to join in the celebrations as its modern Ipswich store marks its 10th birthday this year.

The Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan and buttons headboard worth �1,208. Photo for illustrative purposes only Picture: GLASSWELLS LTD The Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan and buttons headboard worth �1,208. Photo for illustrative purposes only Picture: GLASSWELLS LTD

Steeped in family tradition, high quality products, lots of choice, hard work and always putting the customer first is as much at the heart of Glasswells today as it was when it first opened in 1946.

The business has come a long way since starting life more than 70 years ago, supplying second-hand furniture.

It’s become the biggest home department store in East Anglia and one of the region’s best-loved and most respected family-run businesses.

This year it’s proud to celebrate 10 years at its modern store in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich.

The Place to Eat at Glasswells Picture: CONTRIBUTED The Place to Eat at Glasswells Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Back in 2007, when most businesses were tightening their belts, Glasswells pushed forward with its plans of growth. Having traded successfully in Martlesham Heath for around 12 years, and on the back of its successes in Bury St Edmunds, the family business knew the time was right to open a new flagship store for homes and shoppers in the east of the county.

The retail park in Ranelagh Road came up for sale and this was where it decided to put down roots. The company invested £5million in developing the dated and tired 1970s building. In its place now stands an attractive landmark building, with a stunning glass frontage and extended over two floors to offer the biggest one-stop furnishing shop in the area.

The new store created 70 jobs in the town and many of those involved in the grand opening 10 years ago are still working there today. Last year, the store was fully refurbished in preparation for its big 10th birthday celebrations.

“It’s another milestone and achievement for which we are all very proud. It is a beautiful, modern, spacious store, a million miles away from the corner shop my grandfather opened all those years ago,” said Paul Glasswell, managing director.

High quality products, lots of choice and expert staff are at the heart of what Glasswells does Picture: CONTRIBUTED High quality products, lots of choice and expert staff are at the heart of what Glasswells does Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The beauty of the company is you can find every aspect of home furnishing under one roof, with an experienced team that embraces the personal touch and customer care that has made Glasswells a name you can trust.

There’s a huge choice of furniture for you to see, touch and try with great value for money and quality guaranteed.

It’s more than just a furniture store. You’ll find an extensive flooring and carpet fitting department, bespoke curtain and blind making service, linens, lighting, cookware, gifts and all those finishing touches that help make a house a home.

There’s also a professional interior designer for those bigger jobs and a commercial division specialising in the supply and installation of contract flooring and furnishings to businesses across the region.

Shopping can be tiring. If you need a break, the popular, spacious in-house Place to Eat restaurant offers a range of sumptuous traditional and freshly-served meals, boasting the best in local produce.

Paul praised the amazing loyalty customers and staff have shown Glasswells over the years.

“A great deal of credit must go to our team who always go above and beyond to understand our customers’ needs. The products we select offer fantastic value and quality to our customers and there is a huge choice to browse when they are in store or online; we have everything you need for your home under one roof.

“We have always prided ourselves on our reputation, the fact we are family-run and we are local. We have worked extremely hard to provide exception service and a unique shopping experience and this has stood us in good stead.

“We are inviting everyone to join us on the weekend of October 20 for our anniversary event, there will be entertainers, competitions and some special one-off birthday promotions.”

Visit www.glasswells.co.uk for more information.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Glasswells in Ipswich, the Ranelagh Road department store is giving you the chance to win a Myers Langford Ortho Deluxe 150cm, two-drawer divan bed and buttons headboard with a recommended retail price of £1,208.

All you have to do is tell us in which year did Glasswells open its home furnishing superstore in Ipswich. Was it:

a) 1998

b) 2008

c) 2018

Return your answer, name, telephone number and email to Glasswells, Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, IP2 0AQ, by October 28. The winner will be chosen at random from all correct entries and notified this November 2018. You must be prepared to participate in publicity, including being photographed.

