Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

13:07 26 December 2016

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Shoppers queue outside Lush in Ipswich town centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREShoppers queue outside Lush in Ipswich town centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Queues of people were seen outside some shops, while Sailmakers Shopping Centre retailers reported brisk business on one of the busiest days of the year.

At Topshop, trainee team leader Aaron Hardy said: “There are lots of shoppers about and lots of them are spending their Christmas gift vouchers.

“Topman has been very steady but Topshop has been hectic.

“We launched our sale on Christmas Eve and everyone has been coming in and spending.”

Zita Bradley at The Perfume Shop in the Sailmakers centre Photo: James FletcherZita Bradley at The Perfume Shop in the Sailmakers centre Photo: James Fletcher

At The Perfume Shop manager Zita Bradley said: “It has been going really well for us in the run-up to Christmas and that’s carried on today with lots of shoppers in the store and in the centre.”

Neisha Sharman, assistant manager at QUIZ, also reported a good day. She said: “I’m really too busy to talk to you right now but it has been good from about 10am onwards.

“It’s one of our busiest days of the year and it’s going really well.”

Mike Sorhaindo, Manager of Sailmakers Shopping Centre, said: “Boxing Day is always a very important day in the retail calendar and that’s been true again this year.

“Sailmakers is a brand new centre and people are enjoying coming to Sailmakers and looking for bargains.

“It has been a busy run-up to Christmas and we expect this to continue as we run into the sales period.”

  • "Sailmakers a brand new centre" says the idiot in charge of it. He should know he has been the manager for years, shows his ability imho.

    Poppys Dad

    Monday, December 26, 2016

  • Nice to see the chavs queueing outside the foulest smelling shop in the town. Typical Ipswich shoppers with nothing better to do with their lives.

    Poppys Dad

    Monday, December 26, 2016

