Cafe and surfers join the drive against litter in Suffolk resorts

Aldeburgh Munchies cafe is offering a free hot drink to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish. Picture: ALDEBURGH MUNCHIES Aldeburgh Munchies

Top Suffolk resorts are waging war on beach rubbish. A cafe is offering free hot drinks to litter collectors, while a group of surfers are all set for an autumn beach clean.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aldeburgh Munchies is the seaside cafe combating litter - by offering a free cuppa to anyone who collects a bucket of rubbish from the beach.

The idea has received a warm welcome on social media. On the Aldeburgh Munchies Facebook page, Ken Spink commented: “Nice to see a business offering an incentive to help keep their community clean.” And Becky Murton said: “Amazing idea!”

Meanwhile, in Felixstowe, Surfers Against Sewage are planning an Autumn Beach Clean event on October 21, at Landguard Fort, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The event is part of a major initiative across the UK. Children are welcome, and organiser Melissa Masters will be organising a treasure hunt with prizes for younger volunteers.

The beach clean will provide the Government with information about bottles and cans polluting the beach, to contribute to decisions on a possible new deposit return scheme.