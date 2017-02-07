Call for photographs of the best Ipswich hairstyles from the 1960s to present day
16:45 08 February 2017
From mullets and mohawks, to cornrows and crimping, hair has more power than first meets the eye.
Last year saw the evolution of the ‘pob’, or political bob. It is sported by some of the most influential women in the world, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and American Democrat Hilary Clinton.
Dennis Rodman, Sia, Jessie J, Demi Moore and Britney Spears have all, arguably, used their hair to make a statement.
For some celebrities, their barnet is a strong part of their identity - Donald Trump, Amy Winehouse, Jedward, Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright and Russell Brand, to name a few.
Then there’s the trendsetters, such as Jennifer Anniston, David Beckham, Kate Middleton and Justin Bieber, inspiring fans to get a copycat cut.
Culture also has a part to play, with certain styles including braids, dreadlocks and afros proudly owned by black women and men.
They can be synonymous with a period of time, for example the Beatles moptop, 1960s beehive or the questionable perms donned by Ipswich Town footballers from 1978-79 .
Today Ipswich Museum is asking members of the public to comb through the photo albums, and send in snaps of your most daring dos.
The images will be collated into a special exhibition at Christchurch Mansion called ‘Twists and Turns hairstyles in art’, featuring the best Ipswich coiffures of the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and right up to the present day.
Ipswich Museums manager James Steward said: “We want to develop an insight into how hairstyles have evolved over the past 50 years and in particular to map the most popular – and even the most unusual – styles in Ipswich over that period.
“How you cut, trim, wave or shave your hair can say a lot about the individual and the era – it is a fascinating piece of social history and we want local people to join in.
“It will be a true Ipswich fringe festival.”
Photographs should be sent in digital format (no larger than 2mb) to emma.roodhouse@ipswich.gov.uk by February 22.
Entries must state who is in the picture and what date it was taken.
The exhibition will run from February 24 to September 24 and is free to attend.