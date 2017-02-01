Can you afford to buy a home in Ipswich or Bury St Edmunds?

The aspiration of owning your own home is becoming is becoming an increasingly distant dream for thousands of people across the region.

New figures from the National Housing Federation show that in Suffolk the “average” home costs just over nine times the “average” salary while in Essex the figure is just over 10 times.

The NHF – which represents housing associations across the country – said the figures showed there was a continuing need to build more homes both for owner-occupiers and the social housing sector.

There is a wide variation between the cost of housing across the region – although there is a substantial “multiplier” affect in all areas.

The most “affordable” place in Suffolk and Essex is Ipswich where the average house price is 7.5 times the average salary.

The most expensive districts in Suffolk are St Edmundsbury and Suffolk Coastal where the average house price is 9.9 times the average salary.

In north Essex the most affordable district is Tendring where average house prices are 8.4 times the average salary while in Uttlesford the average house costs 10.3 times the average salary.

Essex’s overall housing figures are distorted by areas around the edge of London where prices are very significantly higher.

Suffolk’s house prices are similar to those in Norfolk – but the region’s hotspot is Cambridge where the “average” house price is more than half a million pounds.

Claire Astbury from the NHF said: “These figures show there is a real need to provide homes for people and there are real challenges facing us.

“There isn’t a housing association that doesn’t recognise that there is a need to provide more good quality, affordable family homes.”

She said that as well as providing homes for rent, associations were also supporting many people to get on the housing ladder with “joint equity” schemes where people can buy a proportion of their home and rent the rest.

She welcomed recent support from the government: “Housing associations are a vital part of the solution to the housing crisis.

“The sector is buoyed by the additional funding secured in the Autumn Statement and is ambitious about delivering even more homes.”