Can you identify all the Suffolk landmarks in Ed Sheeran’s new Castle on the Hill video?

12:46 23 January 2017

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

Archant

Ed Sheeran’s new video for Castle on the Hill - his “love song for Suffolk - is packed full of references to the county.

1 Comments
Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's videoFramlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

The video, released this morning, was viewed almost 500,000 times in just a couple of hours.

It features local youngsters playing the parts of Ed and his friends, growing up in Suffolk.

The real Ed also appears, walking through some foggy fields in rural Suffolk, driving in his car, and eventually meeting his younger friends, as they watch the castle on the hill – Framlingham Castle.

Ed filmed the video in locations around Suffolk towards the end of last year. He has since revealed he would like to gig at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town football club.

Can you identify all the landmarks?

Castle on the Hill was one of two new singles Ed released earlier this month after a year in the “wilderness” away from the limelight.

He set a new record by taking the top two spots in the UK Singles Chart with Shape of You, his other release, at number one.

What Suffolk landmarks do you think were unlucky to miss out on inclusion in Ed’s video? What would you have chosen? Send your photos of your favourite Suffolk landmarks to us here.

1 comment

  • I don't understand the question in the headline. Most readers will answer "no, I haven't seen it" till they play the video, then and only then will they be able to answer the question posed in the article, stop demanding answers!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    dantastic

    Monday, January 23, 2017

