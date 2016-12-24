Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?
12:08 24 December 2016
Whether you’re all sorted for Christmas or you’re in a blind panic last-minute buying, late night shopping can be great for everyone.
As it draws nearer and nearer to Christmas, the majority of people are in a blind panic to finish their Christmas shopping. Presents won’t wrap themselves and the Christmas dinner needs preparing, so time is of the essence. This doesn’t stop people leaving their present buying until the last minute however. Thankfully, shops stay open until late on the run up to December 25th and as you can see from the pictures below, Ipswich town centre was still bustling with people. Take a look back at these pictures from December 1993.
