Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120
PUBLISHED: 06:50 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:28 12 October 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A stretch of the A120 remains closed after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning.
A woman has died after a single vehicle collision on the A120 between Horsley Cross and Hare Green in north Essex.
The crash happened at around 1.20am today, October 12, when is it thought a Ford Galaxy left the road and ploughed into a lorry transporter parked in a layby.
The driver, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Nobody else was injured in the collision.
The A120 is currently closed westbound between B1035 (Horsley Cross) and the A133 at Hare Green, however Essex Police are warning motorists that they may soon close the road in both directions to allow for important recovery work.
Inspector Rob Brettell said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died this morning.
“We may be about to close the road in both directions and this will affect people’s journeys, so we are sharing details of the diversion.
“Our officers are working hard at the scene and we will get this route open as quickly as we can.
“We would like to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or saw a blue Ford Galaxy in the area of Elmstead Market in the time leading to the collision.
“We’d also like to see any dash cam from anyone using the A120 before the collision, and who may have footage of the vehicles parked in the laybys.”
The full diversion can be found on the Highways Agency website and people can also follow @highwaysEAST and @EssexPoliceUK for further updates.
Anyone who has dash cam or information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk