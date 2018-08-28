Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 remains closed after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road is closed westbound between Horsley Cross and Hare Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The road is closed westbound between Horsley Cross and Hare Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has died after a single vehicle collision on the A120 between Horsley Cross and Hare Green in north Essex.

The crash happened at around 1.20am today, October 12, when is it thought a Ford Galaxy left the road and ploughed into a lorry transporter parked in a layby.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A woman driving a blue Ford Galaxy very sadly died this morning following this RTC.



Her next of kin are being supported.



There is a possibility that we may soon close both directions to allow for important recovery work.



Info/dash cam to CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk https://t.co/uVfmH06nmJ — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) October 12, 2018

Nobody else was injured in the collision.

The A120 is currently closed westbound between B1035 (Horsley Cross) and the A133 at Hare Green, however Essex Police are warning motorists that they may soon close the road in both directions to allow for important recovery work.

Inspector Rob Brettell said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died this morning.

“We may be about to close the road in both directions and this will affect people’s journeys, so we are sharing details of the diversion.

We have so far managed to keep the eastbound #A120 open to minimise disruption however the westbound towards #Colchester will remain closed - diversions courtesy of @HighwaysSEAST are in place @BBCEssex @essexlive — Insp Rob Brettell (@InspBrettell) October 12, 2018

“Our officers are working hard at the scene and we will get this route open as quickly as we can.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage or saw a blue Ford Galaxy in the area of Elmstead Market in the time leading to the collision.

“We’d also like to see any dash cam from anyone using the A120 before the collision, and who may have footage of the vehicles parked in the laybys.”

The full diversion can be found on the Highways Agency website and people can also follow @highwaysEAST and @EssexPoliceUK for further updates.

Anyone who has dash cam or information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk