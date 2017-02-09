Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

18:25 09 February 2017

Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Archant

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Comment

Cabinet member for adult care Becky Hopfensperger told the full council meeting discussing the budget that payments to homecare providers in Suffolk would increase substantially next year as would fees charged for residential care.

The announcement came during a long debate on the budget – which will see the county’s element of council tax bills increase by 3% to help cover social care costs.

The county will bring in cuts of £31m during the next financial year and take £8.5m out of reserves to balance the books.

A Labour amendment that would have seen a further £15.5m taken out of reserves to reverse some spending cuts was defeated by 40 votes to 20 with seven abstentions. The budget was passed by 39 votes to 26 with four abstentions.

Introducing the original budget motion, cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said: “This is a good budget for the constrained financial times in which we live. It continues to prioritise expenditure towards our most vulnerable people. It is fair, balanced and just and backed by a prudent level of usable reserves.”

Labour group leader Sandy Martin said it was necessary to spend more to improve the county. He said: “We have a vision of a better Suffolk.

“A Suffolk where families get the advice and help they need to stay together, where vulnerable elderly people are enabled to stay in their own homes or with their families for as long as possible.

“A Suffolk where walkers and cyclists can travel safely to work or to school, where those who need to drive can travel on well-maintained roads.”

However Mr Smith dismissed the Labour Party proposals as “financially dangerous” and urged councillors to reject them. He said: “The amendment we face now is extreme socialist dogma.”

UKIP group leader Bill Mountford said his group could not support the Labour amendment, but Dave Bushby from the LibDems said that while he had concerns about it, on balance it was better than the Tory budget proposals. He said the problems would have been solved if the council had increased its element of tax by 1% each year.

Keywords: Sandy Martin Suffolk County Council Labour Party Labour County Council Suffolk County

Updated: A12 northbound near Copdock reopens after four-vehicle crash

37 minutes ago Matt Stott
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Motorists faced delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Gallery: Days Gone By - when Tattingstone was changed forever by the Alton Water reservoir

22 minutes ago
Preparation work on the site of the Alton Water Reservoir in March 1973. Photo: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Alton Water is the largest man-made reservoir in Suffolk with a perimeter of more than eight miles, writes David Kindred,

Blow for family of George Woodward as life-changing new treatment carries $2 million price tag

18:26 Gemma Mitchell
Laura Barber and Lee Woodward with their children Ivy and George at the La Vegas themed fundraiser.

It felt like a dream come true for one Ipswich mother when life-changing new treatment for her son’s rare and degenerative illness was approved in America.

Project pledging to breathe new life into Shotley pier given backing from Suffolk MP

17:30 Emily Townsend
Supporters of the bid for Shotley Pier campaign. From left: Sally Chicken, chairman of Shotley Heritage Community Benefit Societ, Ltd, Gary Richen, James Cartlidge MP, Derek Davis, Babergh councillor and Annette Ellis, manager of Stowmarket tourist information office. Picture: Ruth Leach

A community project pledging to restore the maritime heritage of Shotley has been hailed as “brilliant” by a Suffolk MP.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

14:08 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Smuggler who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine caught at Stansted Airport

17:05 Matt Stott
Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport has been jailed. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A man swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in a bid to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport.

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 Jane hunt
Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 Tom Potter
Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

18:25 Paul Geater
Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

16:14 MATT REASON
Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24