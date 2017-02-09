Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Cabinet member for adult care Becky Hopfensperger told the full council meeting discussing the budget that payments to homecare providers in Suffolk would increase substantially next year as would fees charged for residential care.

The announcement came during a long debate on the budget – which will see the county’s element of council tax bills increase by 3% to help cover social care costs.

The county will bring in cuts of £31m during the next financial year and take £8.5m out of reserves to balance the books.

A Labour amendment that would have seen a further £15.5m taken out of reserves to reverse some spending cuts was defeated by 40 votes to 20 with seven abstentions. The budget was passed by 39 votes to 26 with four abstentions.

Introducing the original budget motion, cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said: “This is a good budget for the constrained financial times in which we live. It continues to prioritise expenditure towards our most vulnerable people. It is fair, balanced and just and backed by a prudent level of usable reserves.”

Labour group leader Sandy Martin said it was necessary to spend more to improve the county. He said: “We have a vision of a better Suffolk.

“A Suffolk where families get the advice and help they need to stay together, where vulnerable elderly people are enabled to stay in their own homes or with their families for as long as possible.

“A Suffolk where walkers and cyclists can travel safely to work or to school, where those who need to drive can travel on well-maintained roads.”

However Mr Smith dismissed the Labour Party proposals as “financially dangerous” and urged councillors to reject them. He said: “The amendment we face now is extreme socialist dogma.”

UKIP group leader Bill Mountford said his group could not support the Labour amendment, but Dave Bushby from the LibDems said that while he had concerns about it, on balance it was better than the Tory budget proposals. He said the problems would have been solved if the council had increased its element of tax by 1% each year.