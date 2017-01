Cash stolen in burglary of Otley home

Police are investigating a burglary in Otley.

The incident happened overnight on Wednesday, January 5, when offenders forced entry into a house in The Green.

They carried out an untidy search before taking some cash.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the break-in should call police on 101.