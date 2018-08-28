Five stories you need to read this weekend

A round up of unmissable stories including a singing sensation returning to Ipswich and the opening of a new climbing centre.

Garry and Kim in Ipswich were stunned to win in the postcode lottery Picture: PEOPLE'S POSTCODE LOTTERY Garry and Kim in Ipswich were stunned to win in the postcode lottery Picture: PEOPLE'S POSTCODE LOTTERY

An Ipswich cabby wins big on postcode lottery

A local taxi driver has received a life changing sum of money from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Gary Waugh scooped £30,000 in the draw after being signed up to it for three years.

Peter Andre press shot for 2019 UK tour PICTURE: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD Peter Andre press shot for 2019 UK tour PICTURE: LIZ HOBBS GROUP LTD

Peter Andre set to return to Ipswich

Singing sensation Peter Andre will be visiting The Regent on February 26, 2019.

The star is touring to mark his 25th year in showbiz.

People have already returned to climb the wall for a second time since it opened last week. Picture: AVID INDOOR CLIMBING People have already returned to climb the wall for a second time since it opened last week. Picture: AVID INDOOR CLIMBING

See inside new adrenalin-pumping climbing centre at Ransomes Europark

Take a look at the exciting new climbing centre which has opened at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich.

The centre which was once a warehouse cost £500,000 to transform.

It has a special padded safety floor and does not involve any ropes, making it perfect for bouldering.

Wasps Picture: SIMON PARKER Wasps Picture: SIMON PARKER

Suffolk sees worst year for wasps in three decades

Expert Bob Mills claims that the wasp situation this year was the worst he had seen for 30 years.

He said that there is a five week waiting list for insecticide to get rid of the insects.

Despite the weather getting cooler Mr Mills revealed that he is still taking care of three to four wasp nests most days.

Tanya Mercer was reporting live from Westerfield railway station on ITV Anglia when a car jumped the warning lights Picture: ITV NEWS ANGLIA Tanya Mercer was reporting live from Westerfield railway station on ITV Anglia when a car jumped the warning lights Picture: ITV NEWS ANGLIA

Watch car jump railway lights live on TV during report on crossing dangers

ITV reporter Tanya Mercer was recording live in Westerfield in Suffolk discussing the dangers of ignoring warning signs at level crossings, when her film crew captured a vehicle doing exactly that.

The British Transport Police are now investigating the vehicle after requesting the footage from ITV.